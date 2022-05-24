ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

Pigeon Forge named among best RV getaways for 2022

By Octavia Johnson
 6 days ago

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Pigeon Forge was named #3 in the list of top RV getaways that features convenient camping locations across the country, according to Storage Cafe .

The 16 Pigeon Forge RV parks received positive rankings for such amenities as water and electivity provisions, costs, pull thru parking, pet-friendly policies, retail options and provision of cable TV and WiFi in a StorageCafe analysis of CampgroudViews, Broadbandnow, Best Places EPA, and U.S. Census Bureau data.

New $18 million RV resort coming to Jefferson County

80 percent of the Pigeon Forge’s 16 reviewed campsites featured swimming pools. The camping facilities also provide trolley routes for those who want to travel to restaurants, attraction and shopping centers.

The main feature is the scenery of the Great Smoky Mountains near the Pigeon Forge campsites.

Construction of Margaritaville RV Resort underway in Pigeon Forge

“Pigeon Forge’s scenic beauty has long been a favorite among RV travelers,” said Pigeon Forge Executive Director of Tourism Leon Downey. “Our city’s variety of attractions paired with our close proximity to Great Smoky Mountains National Park creates a relaxing getaway that keeps our RV visitors coming back not only year after year but several times annually.”

For more information about Pigeon Forge and RV accommodations, visit mypigeonforge.com or call 1-800-251-9100.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

