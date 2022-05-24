ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Amazon, Hope Healthcare and Lee County Schools to attend Joblink 2022 Job Fair

By Hannah Groves
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zoAl_0fonepb600

At least 20 featured local employers will attend the 2022 job fair in South Fort Myers.

The one-day event is sponsored by the City of Sanibel and will take place on Wednesday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Drury Hotel and Conference Center.

Florida Joblink
Joblink 2022 will take place in South Fort Myers on May 25, 2022.

Other employers attending the event will be Florida Cancer Specialists, Bankers Life, Radiology Regional and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

According to event organizers, employers could extend job offers on the spot for open positions across Southwest Florida.

For more information on the event, visit Florida Joblink’s website .

Comments / 0

Related
swfloridadailynews.com

Collier and Lee County homeowners wonder if now is the time to sell their second house

Over the past two years, Southwest Florida has become the nation’s most popular destination for relocation. In 2021 alone, more than 547,000 people made the jump to the Sunshine State causing real estate prices to surge. The jewel of SWFL continues to be Naples. According to real estate analysis Rexter Marqueses of Mashvisor, Naples is one the most desirable places in the United States, ranking No. 7 in the U.S. News Best Places study of 150 metro areas. The city also topped the Best Places to Live in Florida. It also ranked favorably in other categories, including:
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Multimillion-dollar high-tech cancer facility set to break ground

A prominent spot in Southwest Florida, the northwest corner of Estero Parkway and Three Oaks Parkway, is about to become a big-time shot across the bow in the battle to treat cancer. It’s there, on 4.4 acres at 9961 Estero Oaks Drive, where Southwest Florida Proton, affiliated with Advocate Radiation...
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Clean Juice Launches first location in Lee County

The first Clean Juice in Lee County launched May 16 in Estero at The Shoppes at University Highlands, a retail strip just north of Miromar Outlets. The new location, 19527 Highland Oaks Drive, is near the intersection of Ben Hill Griffin Parkway and Everblades Parkway. Its grand opening celebration is Saturday, June 4, when the first 50 customers will receive free Clean Juice smoothies for a year. Regional franchisee Mark Heinold opened the first area location for the fast-casual chain last fall in North Naples. He plans 10 locations for the USDA-certified organic juice bar in the next several years from North Fort Myers to Marco Island.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanibel, FL
Government
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
City
Sanibel, FL
Local
Florida Government
Longboat Observer

SMH-Venice announces plans for a $113 million expansion

Operating at near or full capacity since opening on Nov. 11, 2021, Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice is already poised for expansion. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has announced a $113 million plan to add a third patient care tower to meet what it says is southern Sarasota County's growing needs. During...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Job Fair#Health Care#Bankers Life
WINKNEWS.com

Beach expectations for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend means locals are preparing for packed beaches, traffic, and heavy crowds. If you get to the beach before 11 a.m. you’re probably less likely to run into problems. But, people that like to sleep in a little bit later, may find themselves doing laps around a parking lot for a long time.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

10 summer things to do in Cape Coral, Fort Myers: Go karts, concerts, etc.

Go karts. Cycle-pub parties. Country-music superstars. Zombies. If you’re looking for things to do this summer in Southwest Florida, we’ve got you covered. We’ve been writing about entertainment options all year long. In case you missed them, here are some of our top things to do this summer in the Fort Myers/Cape Coral area (along with links to the original articles).
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
floridianpress.com

Highlands County School District Robs Student of Graduation Ceremony

Highlands County School District, more specifically, Lake Placid High School, intends to bar one of their students from attending graduation along with his classmates. In a case of standardized testing, the student, who will remain anonymous, was falsely accused of cheating on one of his final exams. Unfortunately, he had his phone on his person, but test proctors soon confirmed that the student did not cheat.
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples billionaire David Hoffmann reflects on investing in SWFL

No sooner did David Hoffmann make Forbes’ list of billionaires for the first time did the Naples real estate investor step down as CEO of his Hoffmann Family of Companies. In an exclusive interview with Gulfshore Business, Hoffmann, 69, laughed at the insinuation that he was just trying to make the list prior to cutting back on his corporate duties. David and his wife Jerri’s two sons, Geoff and Greg Hoffmann, were named co-CEOs of the companies earlier this month.
NAPLES, FL
SuncoastPost

Ringling Brothers’ Winter Quarters Shamefully Evicted by Sarasota County Commissioners (Part 4 of 4)

If you missed part one, get caught up HERE. If you missed part two, get caught up HERE. If you missed part three, get caught up HERE. The uniqueness, mystery, glamour, and sense of adventure the Ringling Brothers brought to my old hometown are all gone. And in their place, so many petty deed restrictions that in some neighborhoods, homeowners aren’t allowed to park a lowly pickup in front of their house or even paint their front door red, let alone rig up high wires or trapezes. Satin, sequins, and pink sawdust are history, replaced by couture resort wear and all manner of pretension.
SARASOTA, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Construction moving ahead on Hammock Park Apartments

Construction is moving ahead on Hammock Park Apartments with site work and foundations well underway. Hammock Park is a new luxury apartment complex by FL Star located at the corner of Rattlesnake Hammock Road and Collier Boulevard in South Naples. “Hammock Park is a unique design with the buildings surrounding...
NAPLES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy