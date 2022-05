NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. - New Hartford police are asking for public help in an investigation that resulted in a woman being dragged through a parking lot during a robbery. Around 10:40 p.m. Friday evening, police say a woman had her items forcibly taken from her by a passenger in another vehicle in the Cliff's gas station parking lot on Genesee Street.

