MILWAUKEE — Two children have a new puppy after their last one was stolen at gunpoint. A 12 News viewer reached out to us after seeing the story on WISN 12 News. She wanted to give the children a brand-new puppy. The woman did not want to be identified but she told 12 News' Kristin Pierce she was angry about the robbery and wanted to help the children.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO