ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NOAA predicts 7th consecutive above-average hurricane season

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heather Monahan
WJHL
WJHL
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eyr4F_0fone2s600

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane season is just a week away, and federal weather officials are predicting another above-normal season.

NOAA announced its 2022 Atlantic hurricane season outlook on Tuesday. Forecasters with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center say we will likely see another year of above-average hurricane activity. If true, this would mark the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic.

Kingsport woman files multimillion-dollar civil lawsuit over May 2021 arrest

This year, forecasters are expecting between 14 to 21 named storms with wind speeds of 39 mph or higher. NOAA predicts six to 10 of those storms could become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher, and between three and six of those could become major hurricanes.

A major hurricane is any storm that reaches sustained wind speeds of 111 mph or higher. Major hurricanes can reach Category 3 strength with 111-129 mph winds, Category 4 with 130 to 156 mph winds, or Category 5 with 157 mph winds or higher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ztc04_0fone2s600

NOAA says there are several factors contributing to the anticipated increased activity this hurricane season, including the ongoing La Niña pattern . Above-average sea surface temperatures and weaker trade winds in the tropical Atlantic are also contributing factors, according to NOAA.

Last month, forecasters at Colorado State University also predicted an above-average hurricane season this year. Their forecast predicts 19 named storms with nine hurricanes, including four major hurricanes.

Greeneville judge sentences several in telemedicine scheme

Experts with both NOAA and Colorado State University are reminding everyone to prepare the same, no matter what the hurricane season predictions say.

“As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them,” Meteorologist Dr. Philip Klotzbach of Colorado State University said.

“Hurricane Ida spanned nine states, demonstrating that anyone can be in the direct path of a hurricane and in danger from the remnants of a storm system,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said. “It’s important for everyone to understand their risk and take proactive steps to get ready now

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

HCSO: Woman sold meth out of house near elementary school

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A joint investigation by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and Church Hill Police Department (CHPD) uncovered that a woman had allegedly been selling meth from a residence within 1,000 feet of a public library and elementary school. A release from the HCSO revealed that the office’s narcotics unit tipped […]
WJHL

VSP: Crash on I-81 seriously injures motorcyclist

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) revealed the agency responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-81 North in Washington County Friday at 11:04 a.m. The crash, which involved a motorcycle, occurred at the 19 mile marker. Police stated that the motorcycle had been traveling north when the crash took place, but what led […]
WJHL

Motorcycle hits guardrail, killing Cedar Bluff woman

RUSSELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash on Route 19 Wednesday left one woman dead, according to a news release from Virginia State Police (VSP). Officials revealed that a 2022 CF Moto motorcycle had been traveling north on Route 19 near Route 782 when it ran off the left side of the road and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Seasons#Hurricanes#National Hurricane Center#Noaa#Wfla#Climate Prediction Center#La Ni A#Colorado State University
WJHL

USGS: Earthquake recorded near TN/NC state line

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – A small earthquake shook Western North Carolina near Carter County Saturday night. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 1.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in Mitchell County, roughly five and a half miles east of Bakersville. The USGS’ interactive map shows the earthquake’s point of origin right along the Mitchell […]
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
WJHL

THP: 1 taken into custody after DUI crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was arrested after driving under the influence Monday morning. According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading east on Highway 107 in Washington County around 6:30 a.m. The vehicle reportedly crossed the center line, left the road and hit a […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Legion Street Pool, splash pads to reopen this Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A sign that summer is near: swimming pools reopening for the season. The City of Johnson City announced Thursday that Legion Street Pool, along with the splash pads at Rotary Park and Carver Park, will open for the season this Saturday. They will remain open through September 5. Legion Street […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
WJHL

Crews fought fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — All three Bristol, Virginia crews battled flames and smoke at the Logan’s Roadhouse on Linden Drive early Friday morning. According to a release, firefighters arrived that the scene around 1:21 a.m., where they saw smoke coming from the restaurant. Crews forced their way into the building, where a “large amount of […]
WJHL

Wetlands Water Park opens Saturday

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough’s Wetlands Water Park will open for the 2022 season this Saturday. The park, which is located within Persimmon Ridge Park, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. After Saturday’s grand opening, the water park will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12–5:30 […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Ege leading ETSU as Bucs conclude First Round of NCAA Championships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WJHL) – The golfers were greeted with weather well over 100 degrees for the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club on Friday. The Bucs started the day strong, as one of the first teams to tee off. However, after a full round, ETSU sits at 17-over […]
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
WJHL

PHOTOS: Trash left behind after Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — The roar of the Indianapolis 500 engines and the cheers of 325,000 fans have come and gone. Now all that remains at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the smell of stale beer and a sea of trash including everything from deserted coolers to a portable toilet. Organizations like local churches and schools will […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WJHL

Boone stays alive in state playoffs and VA High baseball & soccer pick up wins

Tri-Cities/ SW Virginia — Mother Nature around the Rutherford Co. area has thrown a strike that has postponed baseball until Friday, May 27. As for softball at the Sportsplex the suspended games resumed at 8 pm with Daniel Boone facing Springfield in the loser’s bracket. And the Trailblazers stay alive by beating the Yellow Jackets […]
BOONE, NC
WJHL

WJHL

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy