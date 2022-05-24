ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Chowan by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-24 13:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-24 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING NORTH OF CAPE LOOKOUT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ocracoke Island and Core Banks beaches north of Cape Lookout. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur shortly after noon today.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Edgecombe, Franklin, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Edgecombe; Franklin; Halifax; Johnston; Nash; Northampton; Vance; Warren; Wayne; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 279 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE EDGECOMBE FRANKLIN HALIFAX JOHNSTON NASH NORTHAMPTON VANCE WARREN WAYNE WILSON
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC

