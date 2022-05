After a prolific cycle of leaks, we're no longer in the dark about the Pixel 6a, Google's upcoming mid-range phone: The company revealed at its I/O conference this spring that the phone is coming in July for $449. That puts it in direct competition with Samsung's Galaxy A53, which costs the same (well, a single dollar more). The A53 is one of the best budget phones you can buy today, but the Pixel 6a has a lot going on, too. Think you'll be in the market for a new mid-ranger this summer? Read on to see which will better meet your needs.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO