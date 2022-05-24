ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State Police investigating a fatal canoeing incident

 6 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating an overturned canoe in Conewango Creek from this weekend. Troopers from Jamestown responded to the creek around...

whyaskwhy
6d ago

Why go canoeing in swollen creeks after torrential downpours to begin with especially without a life jacket. It’s a wonder that others didn’t lose their lives also🙏

Donald Grasso
6d ago

hey n y state troopers why and how is it that I can ride in a car from the verrazano bridge to islip long island at 100 mph and not see 1 trooper?are you all home? or down by Jones beach or one of the other beaches. you guys are worse then suffolk county police

2 On Your Side

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly ATV crash

CARROLL, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly ATV crash that happened early Monday morning in the town of Carroll. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a single ATV crash on Woodchuck Hill Road just after 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies say EMS was already at the scene of the accident and was administering CPR to the victim.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

NY State Police Make Catt Co Arrest After Underage Drinking Enforcement

The New York State Police’s underage drinking enforcement detail in Cattaraugus County nets an arrest. Fifteen establishments were checked for compliance resulting in the arrest of one individual. 19-year-old Ilana P. Phiansouri of Franklinville, an employee of Valero on North Main Street in Franklinville was issued an appearance ticket...
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man shot on Herkimer Street is in stable condition

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Friday night on the city's West Side. Buffalo Police responded to a shots-fired call shortly after 10 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of Herkimer Street, near West Ferry. There, Northwest District officers found a a 21-year-old man who had been shot.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

NYSP: Motorcyclist dies in overnight crash in York

YORK, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police in Geneseo were called to a tractor trailer vs. motorcycle crash during the early morning hours Saturday in the town of York. State Police say the crash happened in the area of Telephone Road and Federal Road at around 2:30 a.m. State Police say motorcyclist Torin Gleeson, 29, of […]
WRGB

Albany Police warning residents of black bear spotted in cemetery

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police are warning residents after reports of a bear that was spotted in an Albany cemetery. According to Police, multiple people reported the bear wandering through Graceland Cemetery on Delaware Avenue at around 2:00 PM Friday. Police are asking residents to use caution when...
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

One reported killed in Warwick crash

WARWICK – A 58-year-old woman has been reported killed in a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Warwick Turnpike and Bittersweet Way in Warwick Saturday evening, EMT personnel at the scene said. An ambulance transported the victim to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Warwick where a medical examiner...
WARWICK, NY
2 On Your Side

Travel advisory: NY Route 5 over Tifft Street to close Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo drivers should be aware of a bridge closure to take place on Friday. The New York State Department of Transportation is informing Buffalo drivers that a NY Route 5 over Tifft Street will be closed on Friday starting at 6 p.m. for paving work. The bridge will be closed to traffic for paving work.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Body washes up on Lake Ontario shore in Town of Wilson

WILSON, N.Y. — A body washed up on the shore of Lake Ontario on Saturday morning, and now officials are working to identify it. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says a call came in before noon about the body, which was found along the shore on the 3000 block of Maple Avenue in the Town of Wilson.
WILSON, NY
