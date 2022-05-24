New York State Police investigating a fatal canoeing incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day has been titled the "100 Deadliest Days" because of a nationwide increase in fatal teen crashes. The AAA found that in New York State, 183 people have died during that period from 2011 to 2020. For the rest of the nine months in the year, 298 people were killed over that 10 year period.

