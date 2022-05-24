New York State Police investigating a fatal canoeing incident
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating an overturned canoe in Conewango Creek from this weekend. Troopers from Jamestown responded to the creek around...www.wgrz.com
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating an overturned canoe in Conewango Creek from this weekend. Troopers from Jamestown responded to the creek around...www.wgrz.com
Why go canoeing in swollen creeks after torrential downpours to begin with especially without a life jacket. It’s a wonder that others didn’t lose their lives also🙏
hey n y state troopers why and how is it that I can ride in a car from the verrazano bridge to islip long island at 100 mph and not see 1 trooper?are you all home? or down by Jones beach or one of the other beaches. you guys are worse then suffolk county police
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 17