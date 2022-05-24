ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute drugs

By Kaitlin Howell
 6 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Jackson man was sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base, also known as “crack.”

According to court documents, Kenneth Lofton, 44, and his co-defendants negotiated and conducted the sale of cocaine base in the Jackson area in January 2020. Investigators said they also distributed various quantities of other controlled substances, including cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

In addition to his prison sentence, Lofton was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

Lofton pled guilty on June 22, 2021, in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

WJTV 12

Two arrested on drug charges in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On two separate occasions, two people were arrested for drug-related charges in Yazoo County. The Yazoo Herald reported Steven Pettigrew, 42, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Yazoo County Chief Deputy Terry Gann said he was arrested during a traffic stop after officers discovered meth. Gann said officers […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Motion filed to dismiss Morris Bevily case

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Assistant District Attorney at the 22nd Judicial District Court Patrick Beasley filed a motion to dismiss the capital murder case against Morris Bevily on Friday, May 27. Morris and T’Kia Bevily were charged with capital murder in the death of Morris’ 14-month-old daughter, Jurayah Smith in October 2017. T’Kia was […]
CANTON, MS
WLBT

Former deputy warden pleads guilty to assaulting inmate at Parchman Prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Melvin Hilson, 49, a former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary, also known as Parchman, pleaded guilty Thursday to violating an inmate’s civil rights in 2016. Hilson was charged with violating the inmate’s civil rights by repeatedly striking him and knocking him to the ground, which resulted in the inmate suffering a ruptured eardrum, abrasions to his ear and neck and prolonged headaches.
PARCHMAN, MS
WJTV 12

Bomb threat at Natchez Stine cleared

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities cleared a bomb threat that happened at Natchez Stine on Saturday, May 28. The Natchez Democrat reported store employees said the threat was made over their business radios. However, some of the radios are unaccounted for, and the employees were unsure who made the threat. Officers arrived and closed off […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Ex-deputy warden pleads guilty in Mississippi inmate beating

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary has pleaded guilty in a case involving the beating of an inmate, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. In a news release, officials said Melvin Hilson, 49, pleaded guilty to violating the inmate’s civil rights in 2016. Hilson was accused of repeatedly […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man shot in leg at Exxon in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was shot in the leg in an Exxon parking lot in Hattiesburg on Saturday, May 28. Hattiesburg police said they responded to the shooting around 3:00 p.m. on U.S. 98. Officers said they received a call from a local hospital shortly after, stating a man had been dropped off […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLBT

2 suspects arrested for the murder of 12-year-old Adrian McDouglas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a rare evening press conference, Jackson police announced the arrests of two men believed to be responsible for the death of a 12-year-old boy. 18-year-old Otha Brown and 18-year-old Turkuan Cohen are charged with the murder of 12-year Adrian McDouglas and aggravated assault of his brother, 16-year-old Onterrio McDouglas.
JACKSON, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Two arrested for home burglary in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men were arrested in connection to a home burglary that happened on Sandra Lane in Lamar County on Saturday, May 28. Lamar County deputies said a neighbor called about a burglary in progress. Officers said Jeremie Morgan, 34, of Petal, and Samuel Lee, 37, of Hattiesburg, were found inside […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Several pounds of marijuana off Meridian streets after MPD arrests

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three and a half pounds of illegal marijuana were seized by Meridian Police after three men were arrested in two different traffic stops Friday. The first arrest, of Shermaina Ruffin took place near 5th St. and 52nd Ave., he was initially stopped for a tint law violation. Police say that during the stop the officer noticed the smell of marijuana and after searching the vehicle one pound of marijuana was found. Ruffin is charged with possession of a controlled substance and bond was set at $25,000.
MERIDIAN, MS
deltadailynews.com

Details In Moorhead Homicide Released

Official Press Release Regarding Moorhead Homicide. On May 25, 2002, at 10:31 pm the Sunflower County Coroner was dispatched to Washington Avenue in Moorhead regarding a homicide victim. The victim was identified as 24 year old Dwayne Jacquarious Gray Jr of Moorhead. Mr. Gray suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He...
MOORHEAD, MS
WTOK-TV

Three charged for bringing contraband into Kemper Co. Jail

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said three arrests were made Thursday for introducing contraband into a correctional facility and possession of marijuana 500 grams or more but less than 1 kilogram. The people arrested are 38-year-old Barbara Perry and Keisha Bonner, 37, both of Columbus, Miss.,...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

JSU criminology professor discusses crime in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A criminology professor is pleading with city and state leaders to take aggressive measures and make changes to crack down on crime in Jackson. Jackson State University (JSU) Professor Kevin Lavine said it starts by educating youth in the home. The metro area was hit with a string of violent crimes […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Car crash in Claiborne County kills man

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol said one man was killed after his vehicle hit a tree on Highway 18 in Claiborne County. MHP officials said Eddrick D. Good, 44, of Port Gibson was killed when his 2003 Chevy Trailblazer left the road and collided with a tree around 4 p.m. Sunday.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Sheriff defends tweet saying Hinds County 'is not safe'

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — After the shooting death of a 12-year-old in Jackson, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones took to Twitter Thursday saying his county isn't safe. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

