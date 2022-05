CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - About 100 people came out to Oakwood Cemetery to join Do Good Cville in cleaning the 600 gravestones of fallen veterans. ”I just wanted to give my small part. My brother’s was in the army, and I just wanted to do something to appreciate all the work that’s been done on our behalf,” volunteer, Rose Oliveira said.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO