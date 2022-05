A lot going on for the holiday weekend as temperatures warm to the 80s and 90s and we watch for severe weather. For this morning, southerly winds and areas of clouds have kept temperatures in eastern KELOLAND in the 60s. South winds will continue today as temperatures warm to the 80s and 90s, but northerly winds in northeast KELOLAND will help bring in slightly cooler air.

