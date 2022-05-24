ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls blood drive set Wednesday

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MMtsR_0fonaf9u00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls will be hosting a blood drive this week.

The drive takes place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 25 at the Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center, 1165 E. 17 St. S. and is open to the public.

This drive will be know as the American Red Cross First-Responders Bblood Challenge where first-responders in southeast Idaho will have a friendly competition to recruit the most blood donors.

The communications manager for the Red cCross in the region, Matt Ochsner, says the blood they collect will allow the Red Cross to help doctors continue to save lives.

"It's a great way to help so many people out there that depend on this blood every single day, every 2 seconds," Ochsner said. "Someone in America needs this lifesaving blood. And that might be a cancer patient, a child with leukemia, an accident victim, somebody going through an organ transplant or a surgery there are just so many people out there that count on this blood being on hospital shelves when and where they need it."

To sign up to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code IDAHOFALLS or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767). A blood donation takes less than hour and can save up to three lives.

The post Idaho Falls blood drive set Wednesday appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Wildland firefighter and rappel training

Some of the best firefighters in the country came to train with the Heli-Rappellers in the Salmon-Challis National Forest this May. Once they learn the ropes, they one day may drop into remote areas and quench the blaze before it spreads. The post Wildland firefighter and rappel training appeared first on Local News 8.
SALMON, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls honors fallen veterans at 10th annual Field of Honor

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls field of honor event is celebrating its 10th anniversary this memorial day. Dozens of neighbors joined the local exchange club Saturday morning, to honor fallen local and national heroes. DOZENS OF NEIGHBORS JOINED THE LOCAL EXCHANGE CLUB IN FREEMAN PARK SATURDAY MORNING, TO HONOR FALLEN LOCAL AND The post Idaho Falls honors fallen veterans at 10th annual Field of Honor appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
Idaho Falls, ID
Society
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
KIFI Local News 8

Field of Honor Memorial Day ceremony

Field of Honor Memorial Day celebration to take place on Monday. Some things to expect are posting of colors, pledge of allegiance and a tribute to our fallen soldiers. The post Field of Honor Memorial Day ceremony appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Cancer#Blood Donation#Blood Donors#The American Red Cross#The Red Ccross#The Red Cross#800 Red Cross#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
KIFI Local News 8

PCSD 25 announces new appointments

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 announced the appointment of Interim Director of Special Services Janelle Armstrong and the selection of Debbie Greco as the Assistant Principal of Hawthorne Middle School. The post PCSD 25 announces new appointments appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Zoo STEAM event

Several classrooms of local second graders migrated to the "STEAM" event going on at the Idaho Falls Zoo. The post Zoo STEAM event appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Car found in canal on E 14th St

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Police are working to get a car out of the canal on E 14th St this morning. A Call first came in around 4 a.m. this morning. Idaho Falls Police, Bonneville County Sherriff Deputies, and the Idaho Falls Fire Department are all on the scene. They have closed 14th St The post Car found in canal on E 14th St appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Wyoming unveils mental health public awareness campaign

With warming temperatures arriving and Wyoming State Park usage increasing, the Governor’s Challenge on Suicide Prevention is making sure Wyoming State Park users know how to reach out for mental health support, if needed. The post Wyoming unveils mental health public awareness campaign appeared first on Local News 8.
WYOMING STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy