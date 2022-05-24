IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls will be hosting a blood drive this week.

The drive takes place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 25 at the Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center, 1165 E. 17 St. S. and is open to the public.

This drive will be know as the American Red Cross First-Responders Bblood Challenge where first-responders in southeast Idaho will have a friendly competition to recruit the most blood donors.

The communications manager for the Red cCross in the region, Matt Ochsner, says the blood they collect will allow the Red Cross to help doctors continue to save lives.

"It's a great way to help so many people out there that depend on this blood every single day, every 2 seconds," Ochsner said. "Someone in America needs this lifesaving blood. And that might be a cancer patient, a child with leukemia, an accident victim, somebody going through an organ transplant or a surgery there are just so many people out there that count on this blood being on hospital shelves when and where they need it."

To sign up to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code IDAHOFALLS or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767). A blood donation takes less than hour and can save up to three lives.

The post Idaho Falls blood drive set Wednesday appeared first on Local News 8 .