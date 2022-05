The company, which was part of Y Combinator’s Winter ’22 batch, promises that its optimizations can speed up the training process by 10x to 1000x, depending on the model, pipeline and framework. As Strong Compute founder Ben Sands, who previously also co-founded AR company Meta, told me, the team has recently made some breakthroughs where it was able to take Nvidia’s reference implementation, which its customer LayerJot used, to run 20 times faster.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 HOURS AGO