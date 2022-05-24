ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hochul signs Adult Survivors Act into law

 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALBANY, N.Y. — There is new legislation in New York State that allows a one-year look back for sexual abuse survivors over the age of 18 to sue their abusers, regardless of when the abuse took place. New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Adult Survivors Act on...

www.wgrz.com

