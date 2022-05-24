ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oprah Winfrey breaks her quarantine to make one final appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

By Shirley Gómez
 6 days ago

Oprah Winfrey burst her quarantine bubble to visit her good friend and neighbor, Ellen DeGeneres . The legendary media mogul and businesswoman made one final appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show , airing Tuesday, May 24.

Winfrey, also known for being a long-running talk show host, told Ellen how visiting her set and seeing her staff brings back her emotions about ending The Oprah Winfrey Show . “I got emotional backstage,” Oprah tells Ellen. “Your entire staff is back there, and I said to everybody, ‘I know what this feels like with only a couple of days left.”’

Oprah applauded Ellen’s team for helping her make the show one of the most successful in the entertainment industry. “You are the face out front but is everybody back there that actually makes it work,” Winfrey added while wiping off her tears.

The 68-years-old author and philanthropist also asked DeGeneres how is she dealing with her emotions as her show finale approached. “Today, I’m feeling good,” Ellen assured. “I’ve been talking to Jay Shetty a lot. He has been helping me and saying just to celebrate. ‘There’s emotion, and you can have emotions, but take pride in what you created.”

After the heartwarming conversation, Oprah admitted that she initially thought Ellen was joking when she campaigned to be on the cover of O Magazine in 2009. Now that both retired their shows, Ellen shared some project ideas for them to do together.

Tune in for more with Oprah, and don’t miss the series finale of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 26.


