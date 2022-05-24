Woman suffers gunshot wound at Kennewick house party overnight

Image credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — What started out as a casual house party ended in shocking fashion as a female victim was transported to a Tri-Cities hospital after she was shot by an unidentified suspect early on Tuesday morning.

According to a news release issued by the Kennewick Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence on the 2900-block of W 7th Ave following reports that a female victim was shot. When they arrived, officers made contact with the woman who suffered a wound to her arm.

Once medics arrived, they brought her to an area hospital to be medically evaluated and treated for the non-life-threatening injury. No further details regarding her identity or current condition have been publically revealed.

KPD detectives were called to the scene to launch an investigation into the incident. They are expected to remain on-site through the duration of the morning as they search for evidence and work through the scenario.

They deducted that one of the party-goers discharged a gun more than once. At this stage, Kennewick police believe that gunfire was exchanged by two separate parties—although they are working to clarify further details.

Kennewick police have yet to establish a motive or uncover whether the incident was gang-related.

However, they are looking for anyone with information to contact them at 509-628-0333 or leave an anonymous tip at www.kpdtips.com.

