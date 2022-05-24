ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

Deming Animal Guardians awarded Petco Love grant

By Headlight staff reports
Deming Headlight
Deming Headlight
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x50I3_0fonYhv600

DEMING – Deming Animal Guardians is set to receive a $3,500 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Luna County.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in Deming Animal Guardians is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“We saw an increase in the proportion of stray/lost dogs from 52% to 72% in the last year,” said Pat Danser, president of Deming Animal Guardians. “In addition, there is an extremely high percentage of unvaccinated animals in Luna County. As part of our spay-neuter discount program for low-income pet owners, we are also providing vaccinations for these pets as a result of the Petco Love grant. Parvovirus is quite prevalent in our county and vaccination is the only means of preventing this potentially lethal disease.”

Deming Animal Guardians has sponsored the spay/neuter surgery of more than 15,000 dogs and cats since their work began 31 years ago. For more information about Deming Animal Guardians, visit our website at: https://deminganimalguardians.yolasite.com/ and follow us on Facebook.

Learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org.

DAG mission

The mission of Deming Animal Guardians is to reduce suffering and overpopulation of companion animals in Luna County New Mexico, primarily by providing discount coupons for the spaying and neutering of dogs and cats in low-income families, and through the operation of no-kill animal rescues.

Spay and neuter program

Since Luna County has a high population of indigent pet owners, we target low-income pet owners only. Our goal is to improve the lives of these animals by making spay and neuter surgeries more affordable through discount coupons and mobile veterinary vans.

We are working to reduce euthanasia at the local shelter by making responsible pet ownership a reality for low-income pet owners.

DAG's history

Deming Animal Guardians (DAG) is a primarily volunteer, 501(c)3 IRS recognized charity that has been in existence since 1991. Over the years, we have sponsored more than 14,500 surgeries. In 2020 alone we spayed/neutered 587 companion animals, including 126 feral cats.

To adopt a pet or to volunteer, contact Chrystal at 575-313-0626. For more information on spay/neuter coupons and vaccinations for lower income pet owners, contact Robyn at 575-546-9711.

Comments / 0

Related
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

- Three Silver City churches highlight challenges faced by communities of faith

As evangelical Christianity flexes its muscles politically in Washington, D.C., and in statehouses across the country, mainline Protestant congregations nationally — and here in Grant County — face declining membership and interest in what have traditionally been pillars of communities’ social and religious life. Those challenges, and...
SILVER CITY, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Bear sighting a sign of summer

After a bear sighting in Silver City on Tuesday morning, New Mexico Department of Game and Fish officers are advising residents to keep their outdoor properties free of food and trash. A Facebook post by Amanda Rotert included photos of the bear, which Rotert said she saw at the intersection...
SILVER CITY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deming, NM
County
Luna County, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State University names new police chief

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University has named interim chief Andrew Bowen to lead the department permanently. He replaces Stephen Lopez who retired in December 2020. Bowen has more than 20 years of experience with NMSU Police and also served with the campus fire department.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robyn
KVIA ABC-7

Three killed after being ejected from SUV in rollover crash on I-10 east, west of Deming

New Mexico -- Three people were killed in a rollover crash Saturday on I-10 east in an area west of Deming, according to New Mexico State Police. Investigators say there were four people inside a Nissan SUV being towed by a GMC Yukon SUV with four occupants. Investigators say sometime around 10 p.m., the two The post Three killed after being ejected from SUV in rollover crash on I-10 east, west of Deming appeared first on KVIA.
DEMING, NM
KTSM

CBP busts 70-year-old Meth smuggler

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 70-year-old meth smuggler was among the many busts U.S. CBP officers made over the last seven days along the border. CBP officials say their officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and fentanyl and arrested 30 fugitives over the last week. “The […]
Deming Headlight

Deming Headlight

890
Followers
600
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Deming Headlight keep you up-to-date on local and national news, sports, lifestyle and opinion issues.

 http://demingheadlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy