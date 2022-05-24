Deming Animal Guardians awarded Petco Love grant

DEMING – Deming Animal Guardians is set to receive a $3,500 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Luna County.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in Deming Animal Guardians is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“We saw an increase in the proportion of stray/lost dogs from 52% to 72% in the last year,” said Pat Danser, president of Deming Animal Guardians. “In addition, there is an extremely high percentage of unvaccinated animals in Luna County. As part of our spay-neuter discount program for low-income pet owners, we are also providing vaccinations for these pets as a result of the Petco Love grant. Parvovirus is quite prevalent in our county and vaccination is the only means of preventing this potentially lethal disease.”

Deming Animal Guardians has sponsored the spay/neuter surgery of more than 15,000 dogs and cats since their work began 31 years ago. For more information about Deming Animal Guardians, visit our website at: https://deminganimalguardians.yolasite.com/ and follow us on Facebook.

Learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org.

DAG mission

The mission of Deming Animal Guardians is to reduce suffering and overpopulation of companion animals in Luna County New Mexico, primarily by providing discount coupons for the spaying and neutering of dogs and cats in low-income families, and through the operation of no-kill animal rescues.

Spay and neuter program

Since Luna County has a high population of indigent pet owners, we target low-income pet owners only. Our goal is to improve the lives of these animals by making spay and neuter surgeries more affordable through discount coupons and mobile veterinary vans.

We are working to reduce euthanasia at the local shelter by making responsible pet ownership a reality for low-income pet owners.

DAG's history

Deming Animal Guardians (DAG) is a primarily volunteer, 501(c)3 IRS recognized charity that has been in existence since 1991. Over the years, we have sponsored more than 14,500 surgeries. In 2020 alone we spayed/neutered 587 companion animals, including 126 feral cats.

To adopt a pet or to volunteer, contact Chrystal at 575-313-0626. For more information on spay/neuter coupons and vaccinations for lower income pet owners, contact Robyn at 575-546-9711.