Deming, NM

Three El Paso-area men die in SUV rollover crash on I-10 near Deming

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
 6 days ago
Three El Paso-area men were killed Saturday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 10 west of Deming, New Mexico State Police said Monday.

State police identified the men who died as Raymundo Cruz Herrera, 53, and Jose Luis Guerrero, 41, both of El Paso, and Abraham Calderon, 27 of Anthony, Texas.

The three passengers and a driver were in a Nissan SUV that was being towed by a GMC Yukon at about 10 p.m. Saturday heading east on I-10, state police reported. There were four other people in the GMC.

For unknown reasons, the SUVs went off the road and rolled. The three passengers in the Nissan were ejected and died at the scene, the State Police said.

The New Mexico State Police said that alcohol was not a factor in the crash but that the men thrown from the Nissan were not wearing safety belts.

The driver of the Nissan also was injured and was flown to a hospital, while the four people in the GMC were transported by ambulance.

The names of the injured were not disclosed. Their medical condition is unknown. An investigation into the crash continues.

Traffic deaths:

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

