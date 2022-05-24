Silver City Blues Festival returns for 3-day Memorial Day weekend

SILVER CITY, N.M. – The 27th annual Silver City Blues Festival will take place in different venues throughout the 3-day Memorial Day weekend. The main event will happen on Saturday, May 28 at Gough Park in Silver City NM from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. This year’s festival is supported by local businesses and individual blues lovers, and especially by donations from attendees.

The festival is pleased to present five great performers:

• Dirty Red & the Soul Shakers from OK, a lone weeping guitar, blues harmonica and soul filled vocals

• Hector Anchondo from NE, 2020 winner of International Blues Challenge

• Eddie Turner from CO, his music moves the feet while simultaneously haunting the soul

• Connie Brannock’s Little House of Funk

• Miller and the Other Sinners

The Mimbres Region Arts Council has been working hard to get everything ready for this event, all we need now is for you to come out and enjoy the festival and donate.

The 2022 Blues Festival will have something for everyone – out of state and local performers, unique vendors from Silver City’s very own Makers Market, beer gardens provided by Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery and Qs Bistro, and food/beverage vendors.

This is the first year that guests with wristbands will be able to enjoy their drinks anywhere in the park.

The whole goal of the festival is to bring amazing entertainment to Silver City while supporting the local economy. While the Blues Festival is fun and exciting, there are many businesses that neighbor Gough Park that will still be open for business. Please stop in and say “Hi” and “Thank you” to them for cooperating with us to put this event together. Please respect their property and all signage posted.

Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy this music festival. Your donations are greatly appreciated. Please come out and support the Mimbres Region Arts Council in its mission of nurturing a creative community and benefitting music programs in Grant County.

Don’t forget that once the Blues Festival closes for the evening, you can find more wonderful entertainment in downtown Silver City.

For more information on the 2022 Silver City Blues Festival, please visit our website, www.silvercitybluesfestival.org, call 575-538-2505 or email frontdesk@mimbresarts.com.

Per the town of Silver City, there are no animals (except service animals) allowed inside Gough Park. Please keep your pets at home.