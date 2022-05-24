ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver City, NM

Silver City Blues Festival returns for 3-day Memorial Day weekend

By Headlight staff reports
Deming Headlight
Deming Headlight
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0jrJ_0fonYcVT00

SILVER CITY, N.M. – The 27th annual Silver City Blues Festival will take place in different venues throughout the 3-day Memorial Day weekend. The main event will happen on Saturday, May 28 at Gough Park in Silver City NM from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. This year’s festival is supported by local businesses and individual blues lovers, and especially by donations from attendees.

The festival is pleased to present five great performers:

• Dirty Red & the Soul Shakers from OK, a lone weeping guitar, blues harmonica and soul filled vocals

• Hector Anchondo from NE, 2020 winner of International Blues Challenge

• Eddie Turner from CO, his music moves the feet while simultaneously haunting the soul

• Connie Brannock’s Little House of Funk

• Miller and the Other Sinners

The Mimbres Region Arts Council has been working hard to get everything ready for this event, all we need now is for you to come out and enjoy the festival and donate.

The 2022 Blues Festival will have something for everyone – out of state and local performers, unique vendors from Silver City’s very own Makers Market, beer gardens provided by Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery and Qs Bistro, and food/beverage vendors.

This is the first year that guests with wristbands will be able to enjoy their drinks anywhere in the park.

The whole goal of the festival is to bring amazing entertainment to Silver City while supporting the local economy. While the Blues Festival is fun and exciting, there are many businesses that neighbor Gough Park that will still be open for business. Please stop in and say “Hi” and “Thank you” to them for cooperating with us to put this event together. Please respect their property and all signage posted.

Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy this music festival. Your donations are greatly appreciated. Please come out and support the Mimbres Region Arts Council in its mission of nurturing a creative community and benefitting music programs in Grant County.

Don’t forget that once the Blues Festival closes for the evening, you can find more wonderful entertainment in downtown Silver City.

For more information on the 2022 Silver City Blues Festival, please visit our website, www.silvercitybluesfestival.org, call 575-538-2505 or email frontdesk@mimbresarts.com.

Per the town of Silver City, there are no animals (except service animals) allowed inside Gough Park. Please keep your pets at home.

Comments / 0

Related
krwg.org

Officials: Gila National Forest Remains Under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

SILVER CITY, NM – May 27, 2022— Before heading to the Gila National Forest over. the Memorial Day weekend, support firefighters and protect your community by always. It’s important to Know Before You Go while planning your adventure. Always check for fire restrictions and closures in the area you plan to visit before you leave.
SILVER CITY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mimbres, NM
City
Silver City, NM
Silver City, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

DWI charge refiled against former Grant County DA

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – DWI charges have been refiled against former Grant County District Attorney Francesca Estevez. Those charges stem from her arrest in June of 2021. The sheriff says he got a call about a reckless driver heading into Silver City and found Estevez behind the wheel. According to deputies, she did not do […]
GRANT COUNTY, NM
KTSM

Man shot, found in car in Dona Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office (DASO) is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. The man, whose name has not been released yet was airlifted to University Medical Center early Tuesday morning. DASO Sheriff Kim Stewart told KTSM deputies were dispatched around 2:05 a.m. to the 4600 block of […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man in critical condition after being shot in head in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 36-year-old man was shot in the head in Las Cruces on Tuesday, according to the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the Dove Canyon Mobile Home Park on South Main Street around 8:59 p.m. where they found the man with a gunshot wound.
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues Music#Music Festival#Memorial Day Weekend#The Blues#Beer Gardens#Ne#Little House#Makers Market#Qs Bistro
KVIA ABC-7

Three killed after being ejected from SUV in rollover crash on I-10 east, west of Deming

New Mexico -- Three people were killed in a rollover crash Saturday on I-10 east in an area west of Deming, according to New Mexico State Police. Investigators say there were four people inside a Nissan SUV being towed by a GMC Yukon SUV with four occupants. Investigators say sometime around 10 p.m., the two The post Three killed after being ejected from SUV in rollover crash on I-10 east, west of Deming appeared first on KVIA.
DEMING, NM
Deming Headlight

Deming Headlight

890
Followers
600
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Deming Headlight keep you up-to-date on local and national news, sports, lifestyle and opinion issues.

 http://demingheadlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy