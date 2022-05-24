Students can return school laptops by Thursday, May 26, 2022

Turn in school laptops

DEMING – The Deming Public Schools would like to remind parents and students to return their laptop to their school site by Thursday, May 26. For our students in 6th through 12th grades, please see the process below:

• Students who do not return their school assigned laptop will be assessed a replacement fee. If you have any questions, please contact your school site.

Las Escuelas Públicas de Deming les gustaría recordar a los padres y estudiantes que devuelvan su computadora portátil a la escuela antes del jueves 26 de mayo.

A los estudiantes que no devuelvan su computadora portátil asignada por la escuela se les cobrará una tarifa de reemplazo. Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con el sitio de su escuela