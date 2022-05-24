Grace beats Heritage for MDCC baseball title

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Scottie Blanchard went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Logan Black doubled and drove in two runs and Jaeden Peterson dominated on the mound as Grace Academy defeated Heritage Academy 4-2 in the Mason Dixon Christian Conference championship baseball game Monday night at Greenvillage.

The Knights have won six of the last eight MDCC titles.

Peterson allowed one unearned run, two hits and a walk while striking out 14 in five innings as he wrapped up tournament MVP honors. He also was named the MDCC Player of the Year.

Colton Black pitched the final two innings for Grace, allowing a run, a hit and a walk while striking out three.

The Eagles went up 1-0 in the top of the first. Caleb Stamper led off with a bunt single, went to third on an error and scored on a fielder’s-choice grounder by Jacob Weiser.

Grace scored two runs in the third inning and two more in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead.

Heritage scored the final run in the sixth on a balk.

Mason Oates had two of the Eagles’ three hits.

The Knights finished with nine hits, including two by Josh Rodriguez.

Grace’s championship season also included coach Mark Koontz’s 100th career win with the Knights on April 14.