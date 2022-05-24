ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, PA

Man arrested after report of armed domestic violence leads to standoff in Waynesboro

By Dave Rhodes, The Herald-Mail
 6 days ago

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A Waynesboro man surrendered and was arrested after a report of armed domestic violence at his home led to a five-hour standoff that shut down North Potomac Street on Tuesday, authorities said.

Christopher Repman, 37, was charged with making terroristic threats and ordered held in the Franklin County Jail in lieu of bail following his preliminary arraignment, according to Waynesboro Police and online court records.

Police said the standoff began around 7:17 a.m. when they received a report of  domestic violence with an armed person inside the home in the 200 block of North Potomac Street.

Everyone else got out of the home, leaving Repman alone in the residence. Police, including the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team, set up a perimeter around the area and tried to communicate with him, but he did not respond, police said.

Repman surrendered around 11:50 a.m. and was taken into custody without further incident, according to police.

In Hagerstown: Customer's car hit by stray gunfire at Sheetz on East Washington Street, police say

More: Extradition to Pennsylvania pending for man found not guilty in Hagerstown murder case

North Potomac Street was closed during the standoff, residents were told to stay inside and the public was asked to avoid the area, a police employee said.

More details on the incident were not immediately available Tuesday evening.

The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

