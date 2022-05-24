Police investigate car break-ins

The suspects were driving a red Ford Fusion.

One of the suspects was caught on camera approaching a vehicle.

CREEDMOOR — The Creedmoor Police Department is investigating multiple vehicle break-ins and larcenies on Whitehall Drive (Whitehall Subdivision) on Sunday, May 22, at 5:45 a.m.

Detectives have secured and reviewed surveillance video footage that shows two black males wearing all black clothing, black and white shoes and face masks. The suspects entered and rummaged through several unlocked vehicles within the subdivision. The suspects were driving a red, 4-door, late model Ford Fusion. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Mayview Drive.

Anyone with information about these break-ins is urged to call the Creedmoor Police Department at 919-528-1515, or Granville County Crime Stoppers at 919-693-3100. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects. Callers do not have to give their names or personal information.