Roy Poole, Alliance, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Bernard Smaltz, 91, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Born on November 26, 1930 to Robert and Adeline Bernard Smaltz, he was a graduate of Ursuline High School in 1948, where he was a four year starter on the football team. Bill then attended St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania and St. Mary Seminary in Cleveland.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO