CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man who was shot during a robbery in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood is doing better and is now able to sit up and give his mom a hug. In the early morning hours of May 6, Dakotah Earley was on a walk when he was held up at gunpoint. There was a struggle and he was shot – three times – twice in the back and once in the neck. Doctors had to amputate the lower part of his left leg.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO