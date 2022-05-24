AAPI Lantern Festival has a new date

I’m not going to do it. I’m not going to write another downbeat column about the Montclair Township Board of Education. Enough with the negativity. This month’s edition will be dedicated to heartwarming, positive topics guaranteed to lift your spirits in these gloomy times. Like cherry blossoms, those are nice! The ones in Branch Brook Park were very pink this year. Did you get to see them? No? Too bad. Well, you could still catch the irises at the Presby Gardens. They should be in bloom right about now. That should get your mind off the total chaos in the Board of Education.

MONTCLAIR, NJ