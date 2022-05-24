ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAPI Lantern Festival has a new date

AAPI Montclair will host its second annual Lantern Festival for Justice and Remembrance on Sunday, June 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Edgemont Park, after the...

Montclair Local

Montclairians say goodbye to beloved UPS guy

It’s the end of an era in terms of “quality customer service,” according to Montclair resident Ilmar Vanderer. Vanderer joined about 20 Montclairians who gathered at Montclair Shipping Plus on Wednesday, May 25, in a surprise celebration of sorts for UPS deliverer Pete Maniscalco. After 25 years delivering to Montclair residents, Thursday, May 26, was Maniscalco’s last day donning the familiar brown uniform and climbing aboard the familiar brown truck.
Montclair Local

Obituary: Mary Curtin Creaser

Mary Curtin Creaser of Montclair, who had a long and distinguished career in health care and was an active volunteer in the township, died of colon cancer on Friday, May 20, 2022, at her home. She was 55. The daughter of Janice (Fox) and Patrick Curtin, Mrs. Creaser was born...
Montclair Local

Who’s in charge of Montclair schools? No one (On the Other Hand

I’m not going to do it. I’m not going to write another downbeat column about the Montclair Township Board of Education. Enough with the negativity. This month’s edition will be dedicated to heartwarming, positive topics guaranteed to lift your spirits in these gloomy times. Like cherry blossoms, those are nice! The ones in Branch Brook Park were very pink this year. Did you get to see them? No? Too bad. Well, you could still catch the irises at the Presby Gardens. They should be in bloom right about now. That should get your mind off the total chaos in the Board of Education.
Montclair Local

Bear tranquilized and relocated out of Montclair

A black bear made a brief stop in Montclair on Monday before New Jersey Fish and Wildlife officers tranquilized and removed it. The male bear, thought to be about a year and half old and 140 to 160 pounds, was first spotted around 8 a.m. in the area of Gates Avenue behind the Verizon building, Montclair Animal Control Officer Michele Shiber said.
Montclair Local

Ascend gets state OK for recreational marijuana sales in Montclair

Ascend of Montclair has received its license from the state to expand to sales of marijuana for recreational use. On May 3, the Montclair Township Council approved a resolution in favor letting Ascend — whose Bloomfield Avenue alternative treatment center opened in 2012 as the Greenleaf Compassion Center, the first medical marijuana dispensary in the state — expand to recreational sales. Local support is a criterion for state approval.
Montclair Local

Montclair dance-a-thon’s aim: Help those whose access to abortion is at risk

Four Montclair women are teaming up for a night of fun and purpose, raising funds for women in southern states where access to abortion is threatened. Montclair residents and mothers Laura Benanti, Miranda Ferris-Jones, Bridget Placek and Marina Miller are hosting a Pro-Choice Dance Party, exclusively for people who identify as women and femmes 18 years and older, on Tuesday, June 7, at the Montclair Brewery from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Montclair Local

Obituary: Michael Joseph Panza

Michael Joseph Panza of Toms River, a former longtime Montclair resident and a retired Montclair Fire Department lieutenant, died at home on May 23, 2022, with his family by his side. He was 92. Mr. Panza was a first generation Italian American, born in Montclair to Rosina and Vito Panza...
Montclair Local

Montclair Eco-Fair set for Saturday, May 21

The Northeast Earth Coalition and the Episcopal Church of St. James are partnering to host the Montclair Eco-Fair on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the church grounds, 581 Valley Road. Local environmentalists and community activists will have outdoor environmental displays. Visitors can learn about gardening...
Montclair Local

Graduation Shout Outs for 2022 — orders yours now

Montclair Local will publish is publishing its annual Graduation section on June 30. Don’t miss this opportunity to congratulate your special graduate with a Shout Out!. Graduation Shout Outs include your graduate’s name, photo and a brief message. They'll be published in our June 30 edition, on MontclairLocal.news and in Montclair Local's social media.
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

