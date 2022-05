MASON, Ohio — It was billed as a rematch for the ages, and it didn't disappoint. This time, it was Ben Pomeranets who came out on top. The Orange High School junior defeated Chagrin Falls senior Andrew Zimcosky on Saturday 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to win the Ohio High School Athletic Association's state championship for boys tennis in Division II. The two Chagrin Valley Conference rivals also met in the finals a year ago, which Zimcosky won after falling in the first set.

