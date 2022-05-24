ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMOX mixing up schedule after Charlie Brennan retires

By Joe Millitzer
 6 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – KMOX is changing its program lineup after the retirement of longtime on-air host Charlie Brennan . They are expanding “Total Information AM” and adding a new show.

It appears that “ St. Louis Talks ” will be going away. It replaced Rush Limbaugh’s midday show in May of 2021. Award-winning journalist Carol Daniel and investigative reporter Megan Lynch will be joining Debbie Monterrey and Tom Ackerman for the expanded “Total Information AM” which will now run until 10:00 am.

A new program called “The Show” will air on weekdays from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm starting May 31. It will feature Amy Marxkors, Kevin Wheeler, and Chris Rongey.

Top story – First of its kind in Missouri: Dardenne Creek Blueway opens Friday

Wheeler is joining “The Show” from the Cardinals pregame and post-game show “Sports Open Line.” The station will begin a search for a new host for that show.

“This series of updates underscores our overarching commitment to delivering news and balanced talk shows to the people of St. Louis, while accentuating the strength of our top-level hosts,” states Becky Domyan, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy St. Louis. “From our award-winning morning show to our unrivaled coverage of the Cardinals, we want to elevate the conversation.”

The new KMOX weekday lineup:

  • 5:00 am – 8:00 am – “Total Information AM” with Debbie Monterrey, Tom Ackerman and Megan Lynch
  • 8:00 am – 10:00 am – “Total Information AM” with Tom Ackerman and Carol Daniel
  • 10:00 am – 2:00 am – “The Show” with Kevin Wheeler, Chris Rongey and Amy Marxkors
  • 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm – “The Dave Glover Show”
  • 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm – St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and “Cardinals Open Line”
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

FOX 2

Aquaport in Maryland Heights opens after major renovations

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Pools around the St. Louis area are opening for warmer weather this Memorial Day. Aquaport in Maryland Heights is one of those public pools that’s open after some major renovations last year. Aquaport in Maryland Heights is among the public pools opening Saturday. The attraction has multiple water slides, a lazy […]
St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri State
FOX2Now

Art Hill Film Series returns to Forest Park in July

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Art Museum’s annual summer outdoor film series returns to Forest Park in July with four sports movies in celebration of an upcoming exhibit. The Art Hill Film Series runs four Fridays in July, showcasing a different movie each week on the museum’s famed front lawn for all St. Louisans to enjoy. Each event starts at 6:30 p.m. and runs through 11 p.m.
FOX 2

Matt Holliday named to St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS — The 2022 class is in: Matt Holliday, Julián Javier, and Charles Comiskey will be inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame.  It is the eighth induction class since the team dedicated the Cardinals Hall of Fame, with an inaugural class on Opening Day in 2014. There will be an enshrinement ceremony at Ballpark Village during […]
Rush Limbaugh
Tom Ackerman
FOX 2

Do or Die: Blues must win Game 6 at Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS – The Blues and Avalanche square off for Game 6 Friday night at the Enterprise Center. The Blues kept the series going after their dramatic victory in Game 5. The Blues are in another must-win situation. They need a victory to force a Game 7. This series has had many memorable moments already […]
FOX 2

FOX 2

