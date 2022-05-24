KMOX mixing up schedule after Charlie Brennan retires

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – KMOX is changing its program lineup after the retirement of longtime on-air host Charlie Brennan . They are expanding “Total Information AM” and adding a new show.

It appears that “ St. Louis Talks ” will be going away. It replaced Rush Limbaugh’s midday show in May of 2021. Award-winning journalist Carol Daniel and investigative reporter Megan Lynch will be joining Debbie Monterrey and Tom Ackerman for the expanded “Total Information AM” which will now run until 10:00 am.

A new program called “The Show” will air on weekdays from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm starting May 31. It will feature Amy Marxkors, Kevin Wheeler, and Chris Rongey.

Wheeler is joining “The Show” from the Cardinals pregame and post-game show “Sports Open Line.” The station will begin a search for a new host for that show.

“This series of updates underscores our overarching commitment to delivering news and balanced talk shows to the people of St. Louis, while accentuating the strength of our top-level hosts,” states Becky Domyan, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy St. Louis. “From our award-winning morning show to our unrivaled coverage of the Cardinals, we want to elevate the conversation.”

The new KMOX weekday lineup:

5:00 am – 8:00 am – “Total Information AM” with Debbie Monterrey, Tom Ackerman and Megan Lynch

8:00 am – 10:00 am – “Total Information AM” with Tom Ackerman and Carol Daniel

10:00 am – 2:00 am – “The Show” with Kevin Wheeler, Chris Rongey and Amy Marxkors

2:00 pm – 6:00 pm – “The Dave Glover Show”

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm – St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and “Cardinals Open Line”

