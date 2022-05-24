ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, OH

Robert E. Coombes, Sebring, Ohio

By MyValleyTributes Staff
27 First News
 6 days ago

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Coombes passed away Wednesday,...

27 First News

Patrice S. “Patti Sue” Calderone, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrice “Patti Sue” Calderone, 65, passed unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep, early on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Ivy / Willow Woods Nursing Home. Patti Sue was born March 13, 1957, in Youngstown. She was the third child and first daughter...
NORTH LIMA, OH
27 First News

Myron Williard “Bill” Kelly, Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myron Williard “Bill” Kelly, 87, of State Route 518 passed away peacefully at home at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, May 29, 2022 surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with cancer. Bill was born March 16, 1935 in Salem, Ohio, a son...
HANOVERTON, OH
27 First News

Evelyn M. (Brinker) Stacey, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn M. Stacey, 95, of Sebring died on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring. She was born on December 7, 1926, in Lisbon, Ohio, a daughter of the late Roland and Opal McMillen Brinker. Evelyn devoted much of her time to...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Karen I. McKenna Shoman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen I. McKenna Showman, 73, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and Aunt KiKi, formerly of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Youngstown, surrounded by her loving family. Kim, as she was called by her family and friends, was a proud graduate of Charleroi...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Arthaia Ann Spivey-Barksdale, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Arthaia Ann Spivey-Barksdale, 64, of Youngstown has departed this life on Saturday evening, May 14, 2022 while under the care of Hospice of the Valley. She was born April 19, 1958 in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas W. Spivey, Sr. and Sylvia Marie (Carter)...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Phyllis Tanya Thornhill, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Phyllis Tanya Thornhill, 92, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal life on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was born December 31, 1029 in Youngstown, a daughter of Walter Willie and Vivian G. Grigsby Thornhill. She was a graduate...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Tillman E. Douglas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Tillman Emmanuel Douglas, Sr., 79, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was born April 15, 1943 in Gary, Indiana, a son of Emmanuel and Juanita Bly Douglas. He was a 1962...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Bert William Rowbotham, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, May 26, 2022, Bert William Rowbotham, age 93, of Youngstown, Ohio, went home to our Lord. He was born in Youngstown on June 1, 1928, to James Henry and Ruth (Ellis) Rowbotham. He graduated from Chaney High School in 1948. Bert was employed...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

John Daniel Naughton Jr., Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Daniel Naughton, Jr., 71, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022. He was born January 15, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of the late John D. and Marjorie Staub Naughton, Sr. Dan was a 1969 graduate of Ursuline High School and Youngstown State University,...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Brian K. Holbrook, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian K. Holbrook, 44, of Mineral Ridge, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at his brother’s residence. He was born January 14, 1978, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Claude E. and Divetta Coleman Holbrook. Brian enjoyed playing his guitar, playing poker, motorcycles, computers...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

William “Bill” Smaltz, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Bernard Smaltz, 91, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Born on November 26, 1930 to Robert and Adeline Bernard Smaltz, he was a graduate of Ursuline High School in 1948, where he was a four year starter on the football team. Bill then attended St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania and St. Mary Seminary in Cleveland.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Frances “Fran” A. Beish, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances A. Beish, 61, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 22, 2022, in the arms of her loving family. She was born October 24, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Armand and Rita (Zucarelli) Buccieri. Fran was a 1978 graduate of Cardinal...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Obituaries
27 First News

Harriett S. Santagata, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harriett S. Santagata, 81, of Westchester, Ohio, formerly of Liberty Township, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Harriet was born September 26, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of James W. and Irene P. (Jobe) Humble. Harriett...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Nicholas “Nick” DeCesare, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas B. DeCesare, age 58, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after a courageous 11-month battle with cancer. Nicholas grew up in Forest Hills, PA where he attended Churchill High School and later Penn State at University...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Mary Jane Shaffer, Hermitage, Pennsylvania

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Shaffer, 100, a 16-year resident of Whispering Oaks, Hermitage and formerly a longtime resident of West Middlesex, passed away early Saturday morning, May 28, 2022 in UPMC Jameson Care Center. Mrs. Shaffer was born July 26, 1921 in Cranberry, Pennsylvania, a daughter of...
HERMITAGE, PA
27 First News

Denise A. Condo, Hermitage, Pennsylvania

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Denise A. Condo, 72, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 26, 2022, in the Cleveland Clinic. Mrs. Condo was born March 28, 1950, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Theresa (Sarcinella) Potts. She was a 1968 graduate of Hickory High School...
HERMITAGE, PA

