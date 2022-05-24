Robert E. Coombes, Sebring, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrice “Patti Sue” Calderone, 65, passed unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep, early on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Ivy / Willow Woods Nursing Home. Patti Sue was born March 13, 1957, in Youngstown. She was the third child and first daughter...
HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myron Williard “Bill” Kelly, 87, of State Route 518 passed away peacefully at home at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, May 29, 2022 surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with cancer. Bill was born March 16, 1935 in Salem, Ohio, a son...
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn M. Stacey, 95, of Sebring died on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring. She was born on December 7, 1926, in Lisbon, Ohio, a daughter of the late Roland and Opal McMillen Brinker. Evelyn devoted much of her time to...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen I. McKenna Showman, 73, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and Aunt KiKi, formerly of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Youngstown, surrounded by her loving family. Kim, as she was called by her family and friends, was a proud graduate of Charleroi...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Arthaia Ann Spivey-Barksdale, 64, of Youngstown has departed this life on Saturday evening, May 14, 2022 while under the care of Hospice of the Valley. She was born April 19, 1958 in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas W. Spivey, Sr. and Sylvia Marie (Carter)...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Phyllis Tanya Thornhill, 92, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal life on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was born December 31, 1029 in Youngstown, a daughter of Walter Willie and Vivian G. Grigsby Thornhill. She was a graduate...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Tillman Emmanuel Douglas, Sr., 79, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was born April 15, 1943 in Gary, Indiana, a son of Emmanuel and Juanita Bly Douglas. He was a 1962...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, May 26, 2022, Bert William Rowbotham, age 93, of Youngstown, Ohio, went home to our Lord. He was born in Youngstown on June 1, 1928, to James Henry and Ruth (Ellis) Rowbotham. He graduated from Chaney High School in 1948. Bert was employed...
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Daniel Naughton, Jr., 71, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022. He was born January 15, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of the late John D. and Marjorie Staub Naughton, Sr. Dan was a 1969 graduate of Ursuline High School and Youngstown State University,...
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian K. Holbrook, 44, of Mineral Ridge, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at his brother’s residence. He was born January 14, 1978, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Claude E. and Divetta Coleman Holbrook. Brian enjoyed playing his guitar, playing poker, motorcycles, computers...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Bernard Smaltz, 91, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Born on November 26, 1930 to Robert and Adeline Bernard Smaltz, he was a graduate of Ursuline High School in 1948, where he was a four year starter on the football team. Bill then attended St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania and St. Mary Seminary in Cleveland.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances A. Beish, 61, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 22, 2022, in the arms of her loving family. She was born October 24, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Armand and Rita (Zucarelli) Buccieri. Fran was a 1978 graduate of Cardinal...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harriett S. Santagata, 81, of Westchester, Ohio, formerly of Liberty Township, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Harriet was born September 26, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of James W. and Irene P. (Jobe) Humble. Harriett...
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas B. DeCesare, age 58, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after a courageous 11-month battle with cancer. Nicholas grew up in Forest Hills, PA where he attended Churchill High School and later Penn State at University...
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Shaffer, 100, a 16-year resident of Whispering Oaks, Hermitage and formerly a longtime resident of West Middlesex, passed away early Saturday morning, May 28, 2022 in UPMC Jameson Care Center. Mrs. Shaffer was born July 26, 1921 in Cranberry, Pennsylvania, a daughter of...
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Denise A. Condo, 72, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 26, 2022, in the Cleveland Clinic. Mrs. Condo was born March 28, 1950, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Theresa (Sarcinella) Potts. She was a 1968 graduate of Hickory High School...
