Violet E. McKnight, Limaville, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myron Williard “Bill” Kelly, 87, of State Route 518 passed away peacefully at home at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, May 29, 2022 surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with cancer. Bill was born March 16, 1935 in Salem, Ohio, a son...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen I. McKenna Showman, 73, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and Aunt KiKi, formerly of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Youngstown, surrounded by her loving family. Kim, as she was called by her family and friends, was a proud graduate of Charleroi...
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrice “Patti Sue” Calderone, 65, passed unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep, early on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Ivy / Willow Woods Nursing Home. Patti Sue was born March 13, 1957, in Youngstown. She was the third child and first daughter...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Arthaia Ann Spivey-Barksdale, 64, of Youngstown has departed this life on Saturday evening, May 14, 2022 while under the care of Hospice of the Valley. She was born April 19, 1958 in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas W. Spivey, Sr. and Sylvia Marie (Carter)...
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn M. Stacey, 95, of Sebring died on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring. She was born on December 7, 1926, in Lisbon, Ohio, a daughter of the late Roland and Opal McMillen Brinker. Evelyn devoted much of her time to...
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene M. Cukec, of Struthers, passed away in Mississippi on Monday, May 23, 2022. Irene was born on August 29, 1921, in Pennsylvania. She was a daughter of John and Helen Holby. She was married to Joseph J. Cukec of Struthers (deceased) and had two...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Tillman Emmanuel Douglas, Sr., 79, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was born April 15, 1943 in Gary, Indiana, a son of Emmanuel and Juanita Bly Douglas. He was a 1962...
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan A. Laughlin, 62, died Friday morning, May 27, 2022 at home. She was born May 6, 1960 in Logan, Ohio, a daughter of Silvio and Virginia Ross DePascale. Susan, a 1978 graduate of Hubbard High School, was a homemaker and a member of St....
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara D. (Schanck) Vallejo, 81, passed away Friday morning, May 27, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side. Barbara was born on April 25, 1941 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Clarence and Mabel (Cox) DeBussey. She graduated...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marienne G. Burick, 79, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Mercy Health after a brief illness. She was born on October 6, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of George and Anne (Kirlik) Burick and was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate from...
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Daniel Naughton, Jr., 71, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022. He was born January 15, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of the late John D. and Marjorie Staub Naughton, Sr. Dan was a 1969 graduate of Ursuline High School and Youngstown State University,...
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall Alan Renstrom, 67, died unexpectedly Thursday, May 26, 2022 at his home. Randall (Randy) was born December 27, 1954, in Youngstown, son of Jim and De Ann Renstrom. Randy was a 1973 graduate of Struthers High School. He was employed at Youngstown Sheet &...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harriett S. Santagata, 81, of Westchester, Ohio, formerly of Liberty Township, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Harriet was born September 26, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of James W. and Irene P. (Jobe) Humble. Harriett...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances A. Beish, 61, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 22, 2022, in the arms of her loving family. She was born October 24, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Armand and Rita (Zucarelli) Buccieri. Fran was a 1978 graduate of Cardinal...
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian K. Holbrook, 44, of Mineral Ridge, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at his brother’s residence. He was born January 14, 1978, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Claude E. and Divetta Coleman Holbrook. Brian enjoyed playing his guitar, playing poker, motorcycles, computers...
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Shaffer, 100, a 16-year resident of Whispering Oaks, Hermitage and formerly a longtime resident of West Middlesex, passed away early Saturday morning, May 28, 2022 in UPMC Jameson Care Center. Mrs. Shaffer was born July 26, 1921 in Cranberry, Pennsylvania, a daughter of...
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Marie Lewis, 63, of North Jackson passed away on Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022 at Park Vista in Youngstown. Born June 30, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of Edward Anthony and Irene Trnavsky Kolasky. A lifelong resident of North Jackson,...
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Denise A. Condo, 72, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 26, 2022, in the Cleveland Clinic. Mrs. Condo was born March 28, 1950, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Theresa (Sarcinella) Potts. She was a 1968 graduate of Hickory High School...
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Ianniri, Sr., 90, of West Middlesex passed away Saturday evening, May 28, 2022. Mr. Ianniri was born October 5, 1931 in Warren, a son of the late Nicholas and Mary (Marino) Ianniri, and was raised by his step-father, Pezzi Ciccki. A 1948 graduate...
Comments / 0