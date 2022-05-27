ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

How to Watch ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ on Disney+: Stream the New ‘Star Wars’ Series Online

By Nishka Dhawan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Star Wars has been around for decades yet the franchise keeps getting better and better. Disney+ consistently rolls out new Star Wars TV shows , all of which have received positive accolades from new and old fans. The latest in the Star Wars universe is Obi-Wan Kenobi , with its first two episodes streaming now.

Wondering how to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+? Here’s everything you need to know about the new Star Wars show and how to stream Obi-Wan Kenobi online.

Obi-Wan Kenobi : Release Date, Episodes, Runtime

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+. There are six episodes in total, with each episode dropped weekly on Friday after the two-part premiere, streaming right now. This means the finale for Obi-Wan Kenobi should air on Disney+ on June 24.

Similar to other Disney+ shows, we expect episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi to run somewhere between 40 to 45 minutes, although this may vary on a weekly basis.


Buy:
''Obi-Wan Kenobi' on Disney+
at
$7.99

How to Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi Online

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming on Disney+ exclusively, so you’ll need an active Disney+ subscription to stream the new Star Wars show. A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99 a month and will let you stream Obi-Wan Kenobi now.


Buy:
''Obi-Wan Kenobi' on Disney+
at
$7.99

If you’re looking to get more out of your subscription, go with the Disney+ bundle deal , which gives you access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month . Use it to stream Obi-Wan Kenobi online and access Hulu’s vast library of TV shows and movies as well as sports games and more on ESPN+.


Buy:
Disney Bundle Deal
at
$13.99

Choose either of these Disney+ subscriptions and stream Obi-Wan Kenob i on your laptop, TV or smartphone. You’ll even be able to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi by casting the episodes on your screen through the Disney+ app on Roku , Chromecast, Apple TV or even the Fire TV Stick 4K .

How to Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi Online Free

Disney+ does not offer a free trial for new subscribers but there are other ways to stream Obi-Wan Kenobi for free on Disney+.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ On Us” dea l giving you access to six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up now or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. This way you can stream Obi-Wan Kenobi online free on Disney+.

Obi-Wan Kenobi : Cast, Synopsis, Spoilers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZnlr_0fonUmuD00

Disney+

Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor in the titular role and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, both reprising their roles from the Star Wars prequels. The new Star Wars TV show is set about 10 years after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith , following the events of Kenobi’s greatest defeat — losing his best friend and apprentice as he morphed from Anakin Skywalker to the infamous Sith Lord (Darth Vader).

The series is also presumably set a few years before Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope , meaning Luke Skywalker is still a young child and Kenobi is (probably) exiled somewhere on Tatooine.

How to Watch Every ‘Star Wars’ Movie and TV Show

Disney+ has every Star Wars movie and TV show ever made. This means you can watch new originals like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett and old classics like the original Star Wars trilogy, including Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi .


Buy:
''Obi-Wan Kenobi' on Disney+
at
$7.99

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: An Old Jedi Walks Into a Cantina (Stop Us If You’ve Heard This One Before)

Click here to read the full article. This review contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, now streaming on Disney+. “I’m not who I used to be,” Obi-Wan Kenobi tells Bail Organa late in the first episode of Obi-Wan’s self-titled Disney+ series. It is 10 years after the events of the third Star Wars prequel, Revenge of the Sith. The Galactic Republic has fallen. Most of the Jedi are dead, and the remaining ones are being hunted by a pack of evil ex-Jedi known as the Inquisitors. Everything Obi-Wan fought for, everything he believed in, is gone, and nearly...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

As Grieving Parkland Families Waited for Trump, He Ranted About How to ‘Stick It to the Mexicans’

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump posted about the need for “real solutions and real leadership” on Wednesday in response to the school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and he’ll likely make a similar call on Friday, when he travels to Houston to address the National Rifle Association. But when there was another mass shooting at a school during his presidency, he offered no new solutions and, according to a person present, was mentally absent at a critical moment for addressing the gun violence crisis. As Trump’s team was preparing him in late 2018 to meet with the...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump Does a Little Dance at NRA Gun Celebration Days After Uvalde Massacre

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump kicked off his appearance at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention on Friday by awkwardly reading the names of the 21 people slaughtered with an AR-15-style rifle in Uvalde a few days earlier. The NRA played a recording of a bell clanging as the former president strained to pronounce the names of the victims. The speech didn’t get any less offensive from there. Trump echoed Republican lawmakers and conservative pundits by bashing Democrats for “virtue cycling” in the wake the massacre, blaming the shooting on everything but guns, and proposing a series of...
UVALDE, TX
Rolling Stone

Husband of Slain Uvalde Teacher Dies of Heart Attack After Dropping Off Flowers at Her Memorial

Click here to read the full article. The family of Irma Garcia — one of the two teachers who sacrificed their lives to save their students at the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas — is now also mourning the loss of another family member. Garcia’s husband, Joe, died Thursday of a heart attack, minutes after dropping off flowers at her memorial, The New York Times reports. “Extremely heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief,” wrote John Martinez, Garcia’s nephew, on Twitter. “I truly am at a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Rolling Stone

Fake Hitler Going to Real Jail

Click here to read the full article. A Jan. 6 rioter who claimed he didn’t know Congress conducted its business at the U.S. Capitol despite being a self-described history buff was found guilty on Friday of all five counts against him, NBC News reported. One such charge was a felony for obstructing an official proceeding. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli admitted he entered the Capitol that day, as he had posted videos of himself in the building on social media. But, he argued in court, he was unaware that members of Congress were meeting then. “I didn’t know the Capitol building was the same...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Armed Law Enforcement Was on the Scene in Uvalde. They Couldn’t Stop the Shooter

Click here to read the full article. Armed law enforcement officers were present on Tuesday as a shooter entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and slaughtered 21 people, including 19 young children. Witnesses say they weren’t doing enough to stop the shooter. The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that onlookers urged police to go into the school and stop the massacre, to no avail. “Go in there! Go in there!” women shouted, according to one witness. Javier Cazares, whose daughter Jacklyn was killed, said police were congregated outside the building when he arrived, prompting him to suggest other bystanders rush...
UVALDE, TX
Rolling Stone

Mark Meadows Burned Docs After Meeting With Republican Working to Overturn Election, Ex-Aide Tells Jan. 6 Panel

Click here to read the full article. In the weeks after the 2020 election, then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows met with Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican who was trying to get the election results overturned. Afterwards, Meadows burned documents in his office, his former aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 committee, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with her testimony. It’s unclear which papers Meadows may have burned, but the issue is a “key focus” of the committee, which grilled Hutchinson over the incident for around 90 minutes, according to Politico. Lawyers for Meadows and Hutchinson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Un-Canceled? Jussie Smolllett Returns with ‘B-Boy Blues’ on BET+ After Scandal

Click here to read the full article. Three years is enough time for a comeback… right? (Take note, Ezra Miller.) On Thursday, BET+ announced that it had picked up B-Boy Blues, an LGBTQ film directed and written by Jussie Smollett. It’s his first project since being found guilty of making false reports of a hate crime. The film is an adaptation of a James Earl Hardy novel of the same name and stars folks such as Timothy Richardson, Brandee Evans, Heater B, Marquise Vilson, and Jabari Reed. Mona Scott-Young is set to be a producer on the film. “Through our content slate, we...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Tv Streaming#Amazon Fire Tv#Streaming Tv
Rolling Stone

‘Please Send the Police Now’: Multiple Kids Made 911 Calls While Gunman Was Inside Uvalde School

Click here to read the full article. More details are emerging about the 911 calls made by children inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas as an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at the primary school. On Friday, Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw held a press conference to discuss an updated timeline of the shooting, the police’s delayed response, and the harrowing calls made by students to 911. “It’s better that I read it than you listen to it,” McCraw said before discussing the calls, taking a moment to collect himself. Without naming the children, McCraw said...
UVALDE, TX
Rolling Stone

New Netflix Docuseries Digs Into Warren Jeffs’ Infamous Polygamist Cult

Click here to read the full article. Netflix will dig into West Texas’ infamous Yearning for Zion Ranch and polygamist cult leader Warren Jeffs in the upcoming docuseries Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey. In 2008, federal authorities raided the ranch, where Jeffs — as head and self-proclaimed prophet of the secretive sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — amassed 78 wives, 24 of whom were underage. Over 400 children were also taken into custody, with law enforcement agents finding evidence of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse. The four-part docuseries was directed by Rachel Dretzin, who previously helmed the documentary Who Killed...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

NRA Boss: We’re the Real Victims Here

Click here to read the full article. HOUSTON — Nineteen children and two adults were murdered at the Robb Elementary School, in part because the gun lobby has made it legal for 18-year-olds in Texas to buy weapons designed for mass killing. But to hear National Rifle Association honcho Wayne LaPierre tell it, the real victim here is the NRA.   LaPierre took the stage of the National Rifle Association’s governance meeting Saturday to the strains of AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” and delivered an angry address in which he painted the NRA as the target of “weaponized government.”  The NRA’s “Annual Meeting of Members” was held...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Walmart Targets Amazon Prime Day With ‘Walmart+ Weekend’ of Deals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Walmart is taking on Amazon Prime Day with an entire weekend of deals and discounts. And Walmart is beating Amazon to the punch by launching its biggest shopping event of the year next week. Related: Everything to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2022 The so-called “Walmart+ Weekend” is an online savings event exclusively for Walmart+ members. Walmart+ is the retailer’s version of Amazon Prime, that gets members free shipping, free deliveries and exclusive discounts...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Rolling Stone

Trump, Trump Jr., and Ivanka Have to Testify Under Oath, Court Rules

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump are going to have to testify under oath. A state appeals court on Thursday upheld Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling in February that subpoenas issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James are valid. James’ office has been investigating potentially fraudulent financial practices by Trump and the Trump Organization. “The existence of a criminal investigation does not preclude civil discovery of related facts, at which a party may exercise the privilege against self-incrimination,” wrote the four-judge panel that upheld Engoron’s ruling. The panel cited the Trumps’ right...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Dua Lipa Gets Magically Sexy on Calvin Harris Collab ‘Potion’

Click here to read the full article. “One Kiss” was all it took for Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris to collaborate once more. On Thursday, the songstress and the DJ released their second joint effort, “Potion” — a sexy pop-EDM banger featuring a verse from Young Thug. “It’s an honor to work with Dua and Thug again. They’re both such dynamic artists who have contributed so much to today’s musical landscape,” Harris said in a statement. The track opens with an electric guitar solo before diving into a disco-like beat accompanying Lipa’s signature vocals. “Late night conversations, electric emotions/Sprinkled with a little...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump Official Ordered Agents to Drive Into Oncoming Traffic to Pick Up His Dry Cleaning

Click here to read the full article. Scott Pruitt, the former head of the Environmental Protection Agency under Donald Trump, regularly ordered his drivers to speed because he couldn’t stop being late to meetings, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing an EPA investigation. One such instance was a 2017 trip driving through oncoming traffic on the streets of Washington, D.C., with lights flashing and sirens blaring, just to pick up Pruitt’s dry cleaning. “Can you guys use that magic button to get us through traffic?” Pruitt would say, according to the report. Members of his protection detail found these...
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

‘Goodfellas’ Star Ray Liotta Dead at 67

Click here to read the full article. Ray Liotta, who starred in the Martin Scorsese mob classic Goodfellas, in addition to roles in Cop Land and Field of Dreams, has died at the age of 67. A cause of death was not immediately available, but a rep for the actor confirmed to Rolling Stone that Liotta died in his sleep while on location in the Dominican Republic, where he was reportedly shooting the film Dangerous Waters. Over a career that spanned 40 years, Liotta specialized in portraying tough-talking, no-nonsense characters often embroiled in the criminal underworld, or lighthearted variations of that character...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Larry Gatlin Pulls Out of Texas NRA Country Concert, Calls for Background Checks

Click here to read the full article. A country music concert slated for this weekend’s NRA Convention in Houston just lost another performer. Larry Gatlin, a member of the country trio the Gatlin Brothers, has dropped out of the lineup. The 74-year-old vocalist and songwriter behind Gatlin Brothers hits like “All the Gold in California” and “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You)” says in a statement that he “cannot, in good conscience, perform at the NRA convention in Houston” following Tuesday’s massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead. “While I...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Memorial Day Weekend Deals on Mattresses And Bedding

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Getting a good night’s sleep can energize you for the day ahead and help reduce your chances of developing health problems, but most of us don’t. Part of the problem may be that your old mattress or bedding isn’t comfortable enough, making it tougher to fall asleep. Memorial Day Weekend is one of the best times of year to upgrade your bedroom because all of the major mattress companies and starts are running...
LIFESTYLE
Rolling Stone

Ray Liotta: 10 Roles That Made Him a Great, Irreplaceable Actor

Click here to read the full article. He specialized in tough guys — cops, crooks, convicts, killers, and guys who immediately gave you the impression they’d seen and/or started their share of shit. But Ray Liotta was an actor with soul even when he played a legion of broken men who’d lost theirs, and the star — who passed away today at the age of 67 — had a range that went far beyond mobsters, madmen and maniacs. Name someone else who could easily pull off the ghost of Shoeless Joe Jackson, the gangster-movie version of Candide, a Rat Pack-era...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Israeli Superstar Noa Kirel Says She Learned Spanish for ‘Dale Promo’ From Telenovelas

Click here to read the full article. Get you a girl who can sing in three languages. On Friday, Israeli superstar Noa Kirel flaunted her moves and Spanish-speaking skills as she joined Puerto Rican reggaetonero Metro the Savage on “Dale Promo.” In the song’s video, an exclusive Rolling Stone premiere, Kirel is seen wearing a luscious blonde hair for the first time. She tells Rolling Stone the song is about “having a man who is confident and secure enough with himself that he’s not threatened by the presence of strong females.” The accompanying clip matches the track’s energy with “crazy dance...
WORLD
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy