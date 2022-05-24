ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Bill Nye the Science Guy accused of ‘selling out’ to Coca-Cola

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W5amR_0fonUhUa00

Bill Nye the Science Guy has been accused of “selling out” to Coca-Cola by “greenwashing” its problematic track record of dumping plastic, according to a climate change reporter.

Nye, the host of popular science-themed television programs including “Bill Nye The Science Guy,” is teaming up with the Atlanta-based soft drink giant to tout the company’s “world without waste” campaign, according to the tech news site Gizmodo .

In a video titled “The Coca-Cola Company and Bill Nye Demystify Recycling,” Nye appears as a puppet-like figure whose head is made out of a plastic bottle. His signature bow tie bears the famous Coca-Cola logo.

In the promotional clip, Nye describes how “the good people at the Coca-Cola Company are dedicating themselves to addressing our global plastic waste problem.”

He then goes into detail about the company’s plans to use mostly recycled materials to create bottles for its drinks as well as its commitment to clean up the environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BtiCL_0fonUhUa00
Nye is partnering with Coca-Cola to encourage consumers to recycle plastic bottles.
The Coca-Cola Co.
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1HRadzzvQNY?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&start=23&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

“If we can recover and recycle plastic, we can not only keep it from becoming trash, but we can use that plastic again and again — it’s an amazing material,” Nye said in the video.

“What’s more, when we use recycled material, we also reduce our carbon footprint. What’s not to love?”

Molly Taft, the reporter who wrote the Gizmodo article, blasted “Shill Nye the Plastic Guy” for partnering with Coca-Cola, which “has been named one of the most polluting brands in the world by multiple different audits.”

She accuses Coca-Cola of mass-producing cheap, single-use plastic that is mostly not recycled and ends up in landfills and incinerators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BFNYv_0fonUhUa00
Critics slammed Nye for “greenwashing” Coca-Cola’s track record of dumping plastic.
The Coca-Cola Co.

Climate scientists say that the production and incineration of plastic adds significant amounts of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere.

By emphasizing the need to recycle, Taft says that Nye is helping Coca-Cola put the onus on the consumer rather than on the company, which reportedly produces around 3.3 million tons of plastic packaging per year.

She wrote that partnering with Nye is “part of the company’s strategy to publicly cut ties with the oil industry while continuing to use oil products.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j0FhW_0fonUhUa00
The public relations campaign involving Nye and Coca-Cola is titled “Creating a World Without Waste.”
The Coca-Cola Co.

The Post has reached out to both Nye and Coca-Cola seeking comment.

“If Coca-Cola was serious about a ‘world without waste,’ as Nye says in the video, it would be innovating ways to sell products that use no plastic at all,” Taft wrote.

“And if Nye wants to really galvanize people on climate change, maybe he shouldn’t do promotional videos for one of the oil and gas industry’s most dedicated customers.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Nye
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coca Cola#Plastic Waste#Plastic Packaging#The Coca Cola Company#The Coca Cola Co
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy