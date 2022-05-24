ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County judge allows Albion council recalls against Jackson, Lawler to go forward

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
Attempts by two Albion City Council members to invalidate recall petition language filed against them have proven unsuccessful.

Thirty-seventh Circuit Court Judge Brian Kirkham upheld the Calhoun County Election Commission's approval of recall petition language against council members Nora Jackson and Marcola Lawler in separate written opinions issued May 10 and May 17, respectively, online court records show.

Copies of the legal opinions were unavailable at the time of publication. Jackson and Lawler, who have received the opinions, declined to provide copies of the documents Monday through their attorney.

Emails seeking comment from Jackson and Lawler were not returned before publication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OALED_0fonUJVG00

Recall petitions were filed in March by Albion residents Cressie Vargo and Thomas Arndts. Both have 60 days to circulate their respective petitions.

Vargo needs to obtain 132 signatures in Precinct 3 to place a recall of Jackson on the November ballot. In Precinct 4, Arndts needs to obtain 74 signatures to place a recall of Lawler on the ballot.

Both Jackson's and Lawler's terms are set to expire in December 2024.

Precinct 5 council member Linda LaNoue had been the subject of a recall effort earlier this year before resigning May 13.

MORE: Linda LaNoue to resign from Albion City Council. What's next?

Albion College chaos is warning sign to hundreds of small colleges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247O8A_0fonUJVG00

The Calhoun County Election Commission, comprised of Probate Judge Michael Jaconette, Clerk Kimberly Hinkley and Treasurer Brian Wensauer, determined March 21 that the recall language filed against Jackson was sufficiently clear and factual to be circulated.

The trio reached the same determination for language filed against Lawler on April 4.

Vargo filed petition language on March 9 seeking the removal of Jackson, alleging she "sought to personally enrich herself and her nonprofit organization by submitting a proposal for recreation tax dollars to the city manager."

The petition states Jackson only rescinded the funding proposal for her nonprofit, Difference Makers, after a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request related to the discussion was filed by an Albion resident.

"Since there was no discussion on allowing other nonprofit organizations to seek this funding from the city, it is the opinion of the petitioner, Cressie Vargo, that council member Jackson was working for personal use when she submitted a request for funding totaling over $88,000 for a nonprofit organization of which council member Jackson is the director and president," Linda Leffel explained during the March 21 hearing, speaking on behalf of Vargo, who did not attend.

Jackson said her proposal did not include an explicit request for recreation millage funds, but instead "asked to work with the city and recreation department to help the needs of our children."

She also argued the petition language was not factual because it included Vargo's opinion.

"The use of the word ‘only’ is an opinion because it shows the recall sponsor has speculated about my intention or motivations and mental state in carrying out alleged behavior," Jackson said during the hearing. "Based on that one word, which is an opinion, you should reject this language."

Arndts filed petition language March 21 against Lawler, alleging she said she proposed a resolution for the city's redistricting process during a March 7 council meeting "for her own P.R."

"She came out and she said that she was doing this for herself, for her own P.R., and, you know, it struck me then that you're not representing our views, you're not representing the town," Arndts explained April 4. "That, in and of itself, is not something that I voted her (in office) for, to do in this position."

During the hearing, Lawler noted a number of her constituents had expressed concerns that the language was unclear.

"We are not clear on this language of what exactly (Arndts) means by me saying my own P.R.," she said, adding after the hearing, "P.R. could mean anything."

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-501-5661. Follow him on Twitter: G_SteeleBC

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Calhoun County judge allows Albion council recalls against Jackson, Lawler to go forward

