Hear about "Synthetic Biology and the Future of Bioenergy" on May 26

 6 days ago
Carrie Eckert will talk about how "the development of new genome engineering technologies such as CRISPR-Cas in a variety of organisms has greatly accelerated our ability to identify genetic factors responsible for particular traits of interest, as well as enabled the manipulation of those factors to achieve desired outcomes.

"These tools are being implemented in plants and microbes towards engineering systems to develop a more sustainable bioeconomy that will enable the production of chemicals and fuels from a variety of non-food feedstocks," she said in a city government news release.

You can RSVP by going to https://bit.ly/ORPLProgramRegistration.

