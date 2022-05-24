ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Man Swipes Cash From Hudson Valley Auto Repair Shop

By Michael Mashburn
 6 days ago

Police are asking for help identifying a man who was caught on video stealing money from a Hudson Valley auto body shop.

The man entered Mohan’s Auto Body & Repair in Orange County, located on Highway 284 in the Town of Minisink, just after 3 p.m. Thursday, May 12, New York State Police said.

Surveillance footage shows the man wearing all black clothing with a hood pulled up as he walks behind a counter.

He managed to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash in a black bag, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NYSP Investigator Stephen Malone at 845-673-3115.

View the video here.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

