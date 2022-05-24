ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Pelosi slams archbishop for Communion denial over abortion stance

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12eXO8_0fonT8qJ00


H ouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hit back against the archdiocese of her home city, San Francisco, for placing a ban on her receiving Holy Communion last week.

Chiding the archbishop for his position on the LGBTQ community and foisting his beliefs about abortion on to others, Pelosi pointed out that many Catholic dioceses have not taken similarly punitive measures against politicians who promote the death penalty, which also violates core Catholic teachings.

"I wonder about the death penalty, which I'm opposed to. So is the church, but they take no actions against people who may not share their view," Pelosi said on MSNBC's Morning Joe on Tuesday. "We just have to be prayerful. We have to be respectful. I come from a largely pro-life, Italian American, Catholic family, so I respect people's views about that. But I don't respect us foisting it on to others."

BARRED IN SAN FRANCISCO, NANCY PELOSI FINDS OPEN DOOR, RECEIVES COMMUNION IN DC

Last Friday, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco barred the House speaker from receiving Holy Communion if she did not publicly renounce her position on the contentious topic. The speaker also apparently suggested that overturning the Roe v. Wade precedent was not consistent with religious teachings in the Gospel of Matthew, which calls for helping the disadvantaged in order to "enter the kingdom of heaven."


"Our archbishop has been vehemently against LGBTQ rights, too. In fact, he led the way in some of the initiatives — an initiative on the ballot in California," she said, a possible reference to Cordileone's support of California's Proposition 8. "So, this decision taking us to privacy and precedent is very dangerous in the lives of so many of the American people and not consistent with the Gospel of Matthew."

Abortion was thrust to the political fore after a leaked draft decision from the Supreme Court earlier this month signaled the court will overturn a woman's constitutional right to an abortion, established in Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey .

"This is not just about terminating a pregnancy. So the same people are against contraception, family planning, in vitro fertilization — it's a blanket thing, and they use abortion as the frontman for it, while they try to undo so much," Pelosi argued in the interview. "I think it's very insulting to women to have their own decision hampered by politics. This should never have been politicized."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

She notably shifted her language on abortion from using the words "choice" to "decision" in keeping with recommendations from the House Pro-Choice Caucus, correcting herself at times.

Over the weekend, Pelosi received the Eucharist at a Catholic church in Washington, D.C., the archbishop of which told the Washington Examiner he does not plan to impose a ban similar to the one in San Francisco.


Holy Communion is an important sacrament in the Catholic religion and takes place during weekly Masses.

Comments / 16

Beverly Nichols
5d ago

communion or not she will someday stand before a very angry God and answer for her part in upholding the murder of these precious souls.

Reply
6
Related
WashingtonExaminer

DC archdiocese accidentally sends blunt response on Pelosi Communion ban

EXCLUSIVE — Archbishop Wilton Gregory of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., has refused to comment publicly on whether he supports the barring of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from receiving Holy Communion in light of her stance on abortion, with his office saying in a blunt and mistakenly sent email to the Washington Examiner that requests “will be ignored.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
Washington, DC
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
State
California State
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Washington, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
Washington Examiner

Abortion witness tells Congress men can get pregnant and have abortions

A witness who supports abortion rights during the House Judiciary Committee's abortion hearing Wednesday said she believes a person can choose what gender they identify as and that, therefore, men can get pregnant and have abortions. Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of the abortion advocacy group Avow Texas, was asked...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Abortion care doctor tells Republican congressman she ‘cannot fathom’ aborting a child halfway through the birth canal

An abortion care provider pushed back on questions from a Republican congressman when she was asked about whether she would ever abort a foetus that was halfway through the birth canal.The questioning took place during a House Judiciary Committee hearing focusing on how abortion rights are at risk. The hearing came after Politico reported a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that enshrined the right of women to seek an abortion.Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana asked Dr Yashica Robinson, an obstetrician-gynecologist based in Huntsville, Alabama, whether she supports the right of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Salvatore Cordileone
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Fury: Douglas Emhoff’s Wife Engaged In Screaming Showdowns With Joe Biden? POTUS And VPOTUS’ Relationship Has Reportedly Gone From Bad To Worse

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are two of the most powerful people in the world. Together, the two politicians offered restoration and renewal on a single ticket, and America clearly bought what they are selling. POTUS Joe Biden, who aims to restore America’s leadership and build...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Catholic Priest#Catholic Church#Politics Federal#Lgbtq#Msnbc#Italian American#House
The Independent

‘If he wins, they’ll implement a Christian version of sharia law’: The community divided by prayers of high school football coach

There is much regarding the case of coach Joe Kennedy about which the people of Bremerton disagree.They do not concur as to when he actually starting praying with the players of the Bremerton High School football team. There is no consensus whether those prayers started as a “private act”, which became public, or if he had always said them in the locker team before “The Knights” took to the field.People differ on whether some of the students may have felt compelled or pressured to pray along, given that Kennedy held – as any coach does – a position of influence...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
208K+
Followers
65K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy