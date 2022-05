New Orleans, LA – The Department of Psychiatry at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine has created a free resource for parents to help their children process school shootings. While numerous sources exist, they aren’t as comprehensive as this resource that offers detailed guidance all in one place. The information ranges from how to talk to your children, what is age-appropriate, how much you should share, and strategies to enhance coping.

