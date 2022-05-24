It’s official: Lenny Hochstein files for divorce from ‘Housewives’ star. What we know

Now, it’s real.

Lenny Hochstein is officially the petitioner. His wife of 12 years, Lisa Hochstein, the respondent.

The so-called Boob God filed for divorce in Miami-Dade County on Monday. The 55 year old plastic surgeon cited “ irreconcilable differences ,” as first reported by The Sun.

“[The] marriage is irretrievably broken and there is no present hope for a meaningful reconciliation,” read local court documents. His lawyer is Richard J. Preira in Coral Gables; no attorney is listed for the “Real Housewives of Miami” star, whose maiden name is MacCullum, according to the docket viewed by the Miami Herald.

The Hochsteins were married for 12 years and share two children together, Logan, 6, and Elle, 2.

According to The Sun, the exes signed a prenuptial agreement, meaning he will pay spousal support.

In his filing, Hochstein requested “frequent time-sharing,” and says he will “fully provide for all of the children’s needs.”

Last week, the native Russian, told Page Six about the impending split .

“Lisa and I are getting divorced,” he told the outlet. “A few weeks ago, I denied this because because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

The NYC daily also published pictures of him with his current girlfriend Katharina Mazepa, 26, outside Prime 112 in South Beach.

“None of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced,” Hochstein added of his new model galpal.

Lisa Hochstein, 39, released her own statement after the news hit:

“With two young children involved, as a mom I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them,” the native Canadian said. “I’m blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation.”

In the Peacock reality show earlier this year, Lisa confessed that she came close to divorce years ago when Lenny Hochstein engaged in an “emotional affair.” That woman’s identity was never revealed.

Some years ago, the Hochsteins made the gossip pages for a different reason: The reality stars won the right to tear down a historic 1920s architect Walter DeGarmo mansion to build their current mansion in 2014. Who will get the waterfront 20,000-square-footer in the divorce? This will be interesting.