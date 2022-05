A Wagener man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Columbia on 15 counts. Anthony Tyrone Whitfield, 44, was indicted on charges of possession firearms and ammunition as a prohibited felon; distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana; and for possessing and using firearms in connection with drug distribution activities, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina.

2 DAYS AGO