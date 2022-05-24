NFL Combine Staying Put in Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium for 2023, 2024

No need to worry, Hoosiers. The annual NFL Combine is staying put for now.

It was announced today at the Spring League Meeting that Indianapolis was awarded the event for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The city has hosted the Combine since 1987, including at the Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium since 2009.

Going into the 2022 Combine, it was uncertain where the next one would take place. For the first time, the NFL put the event out for a bid – a process similar to annual events such as the Super Bowl and NFL Draft. Proposals from Los Angeles and Dallas were also considered.

“After close review by our internal team, the Fan Engagement and Major Events Advisory Committee, and the National Invitational Camp staff, Indianapolis remains the best city to host and grow the Combine in 2023 and 2024,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events, said. “Indy’s vision brings together its long legacy of successfully hosting the Combine and executing the evaluation process, with an exciting focus on innovating and further growing the event from a fan and media perspective.”

Indy Vows to Improve Fan Experience

Two highlights of the accepted bid included a fan experience setup outside of Lucas Oil Stadium and a legacy program focused on mental health benefiting Indianapolis residents. The Irsay Family will lead the program in conjunction with Kicking the Stigma.

According to a press release, the 2022 Combine was the most-attended edition in the event’s history. It generated an estimated $9.6 million in economic impact for the City of Indianapolis.

“This has been a tradition that’s been around for 35 years,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said earlier this spring. “In our market, it means a lot. It’s a big deal.”

The combine gathers more than 300 NFL draft prospects for a four-day series of medical, physical and mental testing, helping clubs make evaluations before the annual draft. The 2023 Combine will take place from February 28-March 6, while the 2024 Combine will run from February 27-March 4.