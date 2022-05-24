ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guymon, OK

1 dead after Guymon Police respond to welfare check

By David Gay
 6 days ago
GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation released information regarding a Monday afternoon shooting involving an officer from the Guymon Police Department that left one man dead.

According to a post made on the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s Facebook page, officials with the Guymon Police Department reportedly received a 911 call around 3:20 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of NW 16th Street in Guymon. Officials said the caller was making “odd statements,” so officers made the decision to conduct a welfare check.

When officers arrived at the house, they found a man, identified as 53-year-old Randal Haynes at Guymon, pacing in the driveway with a long gun. According to the post, Haynes put the weapon down and went inside the house. Officers with the department then cleared neighbors from the scene for their safety.

As officers were clearing the scene, Haynes reportedly came out of the house with another gun and pointed it at officers. According to the post, officers then responded by firing at Haynes, who died at the scene.

According to the post, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation received a request from the Guymon Police Department to investigate the incident Monday afternoon. The bureau is being assisted by the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, the District 1 Drug Task Force and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol with the investigation, which officials say is active and ongoing.

