WRMJ Audio: Boucher Winding Down His Time At Sherrard

The Rockridge Rockets made it three in a row over Erie-Prophetstown rolling over the Panters 10-1 to advance to the Class 2A softball super-sectional Monday in East Peoria. The Rockets won their sixth consecutive sectional title and 62nd consecutive victory. Kendra Lewis lead the way as she tossed a one-hitter and also went 3-4 with three RBI in the win. Lewis is now 22-0 on the season and the Rockets are 39-0 as they head to the Eastside Center to meet Richmond-Burton, ranked #4 in the Illinois Coaches Association poll. Game time is 11:00 am and WRMJ will broadcast the game.

EAST PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO