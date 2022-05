The lawsuit stems from election-related perjury charges to which Lacayo pleaded guilty in 2020. Former Sweetwater Commissioner Sophia Lacayo raised nearly $117,000 in April toward her bid to take the District 12 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission later this year. As was the case in prior months, much of that came from her own bank account, which could be further depleted if Sweetwater follows through on a potential lawsuit its Mayor hinted at this month.

SWEETWATER, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO