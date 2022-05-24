Queen Latifah Teaches Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia ‘To Hustle’ In Cute New Video

Click here to read the full article.

Two queens are double the fun — especially when the queens in question are Queen Latifah and Queen of the Internet, 3-year-old Kaavia James. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter has been hanging out with Queen Latifah, and it is so cute! In a new video, the First Lady of Hip-Hop teaches Kaavia how “to hustle” at the pool table. Can you imagine being a part of that training session?

“Queen Tings!” Shady Baby captioned a video posted to her Instagram account today (which is run by her parents). “Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo.”

The video shows Queen Latifah teaching Kaavia how to hold a cue and line up a shot on a pool table. Kaavia has to hold it up at shoulder height in order to reach the table because she is so short, and Queen Latifah effortlessly guides her to the right position.

The camera zooms in to show Kaavia’s concentrating face — this queen-in-training knows when to pay attention to a lesson! She makes the shot and does a little victory dance, while Queen Latifah admires her prodigy. The two are even matching in white and yellow outfits! “Never too early to learn to hustle” is written over the video.

The caption continued: “Stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby.”

Fans were loving it, writing “Auntie Queen! 🙌🏾❤️” and “two legends!!!” Another wrote, “just casually hanging out with queen latifah love it.” Someone else said, “Awwww! This is so sweet. Queen teaching a young queen! 👸🏾👸🏾.”

Union has been friends with The Equalizer star for years. She appeared on The Queen Latifah Show in 2014, talking about her love of basketball and her engagement to Wade. “I’m on Cloud 9 right now,” she said.

“It’s been a journey to boogers and flash cards and first heartbreaks and school dances and math homework,” Union told Queen Latifah in the interview, referring to being a stepmom to Wade’s kids Zaire, now 20, Zaya, now 14, and Xavier, now 8.

More recently, the Cheaper By The Dozen actress joined Queen Latifah to raise money for the American Lung Association’s #Act4Impact event in September 2020. Queen Latifah said the pandemic “has made glaringly clear the startling inequities in our nation and spotlighted the human toll they have had on our most vulnerable populations,” per The Hollywood Reporter .

Whether she’s raising money for good causes or giving pool lessons, Queen Latifah is a fantastic role model. Kaavia James has the best “auntie,” and she seems to know it, too. Shady Baby reserves the utmost respect and admiration for Queen Latifah — as it should be!

