ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NOAA predicts 7th consecutive above-average hurricane season

By Heather Monahan, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7wnh_0fonQNB000

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Hurricane season is just a week away, and federal weather officials are predicting another above-normal season.

NOAA announced its 2022 Atlantic hurricane season outlook on Tuesday. Forecasters with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center say we will likely see another year of above-average hurricane activity. If true, this would mark the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic.

What La Niña means for your summer

This year, forecasters are expecting between 14 to 21 named storms with wind speeds of 39 mph or higher. NOAA predicts six to 10 of those storms could become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher, and between three and six of those could become major hurricanes.

A major hurricane is any storm that reaches sustained wind speeds of 111 mph or higher. Major hurricanes can reach Category 3 strength with 111-129 mph winds, Category 4 with 130 to 156 mph winds, or Category 5 with 157 mph winds or higher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ztc04_0fonQNB000

NOAA says there are several factors contributing to the anticipated increased activity this hurricane season, including the ongoing La Niña pattern . Above-average sea surface temperatures and weaker trade winds in the tropical Atlantic are also contributing factors, according to NOAA.

Last month, forecasters at Colorado State University also predicted an above-average hurricane season this year. Their forecast predicts 19 named storms with nine hurricanes, including four major hurricanes.

NOAA releases hot summer outlook: Here’s the forecast for your state

Experts with both NOAA and Colorado State University are reminding everyone to prepare the same, no matter what the hurricane season predictions say.

“As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them,” Meteorologist Dr. Philip Klotzbach of Colorado State University said.

“Hurricane Ida spanned nine states, demonstrating that anyone can be in the direct path of a hurricane and in danger from the remnants of a storm system,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said. “It’s important for everyone to understand their risk and take proactive steps to get ready now

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

3 more bodies found after Georgia boat crash; man charged

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Searchers have recovered the bodies of three missing boaters, after two vessels collided on a Georgia river, killing five. Authorities say the bodies of the three missing boaters were recovered Sunday morning. A Georgia Department of Natural Resources official said one of the surviving boaters has been charged with boating under […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WRBL News 3

Cause of death for child found in suitcase determined

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WANE)– More details emerge regarding the cause of death of an unidentified child that was found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana on April 16. The investigation began after a mushroom hunter called 911 after finding the body near a heavily wooded area in Washington County, 80 feet from Holder Road. The […]
SELLERSBURG, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Seasons#Hurricanes#National Hurricane Center#Noaa#Wfla#Climate Prediction Center#Colorado State University
WRBL News 3

Snake runs employees out of Georgia Sonic

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Workers in a Sonic fast-food kitchen fled after discovering an intruder hiding behind the deep fryer. Brunswick police Lt. Matthew Wilson says employees of the Sonic drive-in were huddled in the parking lot when he arrived to apprehend the culprit described as brown with diamonds on its back. Wilson said one […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Shots fired at Whisperwood Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Shots were fired at Whisperwood Apartments at around 8 p.m. on May 26, according to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard. Officers found multiple shell casings on the ground. Columbus Police say there was no injury or property damage. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as we continue to gather information.
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
WRBL News 3

Family Dollar employee shot during robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that injured a Family Dollar employee.  More News from WRBL The shooting happened Thursday, May 26 at a Family Dollar off Navco Road. The employee was shot during a robbery around 8:30 p.m. After the employee was shot, the suspect fled the store with the […]
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police: Suspect hospitalized following officer involved shooting, GBI investigating

UPDATE: 5/29/22 (10:04 p.m.) COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released additional information about their investigation: The GBI says the officer instructed the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Janathaen Strum, to get out of his car. When Strum raised his hands up to the driver’s window, the officer fired one round, hitting […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Apartment building in Phenix City destroyed following fire

An apartment building at Clover Leaf Apartment Homes in Phenix city appears to have been completely destroyed following an overnight fire. It’s not yet clear what time the fire started, but firefighters were still on scene at 8:30 a.m. Sunday investigating the damage. At this time there’s no word on any injuries or what could […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

‘Trump is in the past’: Mounting losses show limits of power

Donald Trump began May with a decisive win for a favored candidate in Ohio, catapulting a Senate hopeful to a primary victory. But the month ended in stinging defeat for Trump as one of his top targets for retribution walloped the Trump-endorsed challenger by more than 50 percentage points in the Georgia governor's GOP primary. As the first round of primaries comes to a close, the month has laid bare Trump’s diminished grip on the Republican Party.
WOODSTOCK, GA
WRBL News 3

COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is again on the rise in Alabama after weeks in decline. More than 130 people are being treated statewide for the first time since March. State statistics show hospitalizations crept up this week to reach 132 on Thursday. That’s still only a fraction of […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy