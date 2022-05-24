ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Pharmacy benefit managers' profits targeted by new U.S. bill

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GgcBg_0fonPvi900

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - Senators Maria Cantwell, chair of the Commerce Committee, and Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, introduced a bill on Tuesday that would give the U.S. Federal Trade Commission more power to rein in pharmacy benefit managers, which administer pharmaceutical plans, Cantwell's office said.

The high cost of medical bills of all kinds, including soaring prices for older drugs like insulin, have prompted concern from lawmakers from both parties.

"The increasing cost of prescription drugs has a devastating effect on the pocketbooks of American consumers," said Senator Cantwell in a statement. "PBMs are the middlemen in the prescription drug supply chain and it's time for Congress to give the FTC the ability to shine a brighter light on any deceptive and abusive practices."

Senator Grassley said that his constituents complained regularly about drug costs.

"It is critical for Congress to direct the Federal Trade Commission to go after these arbitrary, unfair and deceptive practices," he said in a statement.

The bill would ban unfair pricing schemes and require reports to the FTC about such things as spread pricing, when the PBM pays the pharmacy one price but charges the person's health plan a higher rate and keeps the difference.

Three PBMs control nearly 80% of the prescription drug market, according to Cantwell's office.

An aide to the senator said that they were referring to UnitedHealth Group Inc's (UNH.N) Optum unit, CVS Health Corp's (CVS.N) CVS Caremark and Cigna Corp's (CI.N) Express Scripts. PBMs maintain lists of drugs covered by health insurance plans and negotiate prices with manufacturers.

Cantwell's office cited a recent report by the Congressional Budget Office, which found that eliminating spread pricing would save Medicaid, the federal insurance program for the poor, some $900 million over 10 years.

Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Baby formula shortage forces parents to pay $120 for single can as Target, CVS and Walgreens limit sales

An escalating baby formula shortage has forced desperate parents to pay up to $120 for a single can while top retailers Target, CVS and Walgreens have limited sales in efforts to share out supply.Families across the US are scrambling to find formula to feed their babies as the shortage reaches crisis levels, fuelled by both supply chain issues and a widespread product recall of one of the nation’s top manufacturers.A staggering 40 per cent of the top-selling baby formula were out of stock across US retailers in the week ending 24 April, according to analysis from Datasembly.In six states –...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Cantwell
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Cash worth up to $850 going out in these 10 states

Americans have been struggling since the start of the pandemic, and benefitted from federal stimulus checks to offset financial burdens. Now, as inflation causes even more financial strain across the U.S., many states and cities are choosing to help their residents. States have chosen to help residents facing the 8.5%...
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

$2,500 stimulus payments available to help some Americans pay rent

The stimulus checks keep flowing — sort of. In the absence of any more such handouts from the federal government, states and cities have taken a piecemeal, ad hoc approach to try and keep all this going on a local level. It’s why, for example, Californians might be getting money to offset high gas prices soon. And why Biden himself wants to pivot from stimulus checks to a different kind of stimulus (student loan debt relief). Meanwhile, Hawaii has a stimulus-style program of its own, to help people with soaring rent payments.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Express Scripts#Unitedhealth Group#Drugs#Health Plan#Politics Federal#The Commerce Committee#Republican#The Judiciary Committee#American#Pbms#Congress
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Recall Issued For Rapid Tests, FDA Says

A new recall has been issued for some COVID-19 rapid tests that are not authorized for distribution, the US Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday, May 10.The FDA is warning people not to use the Skippack Medical Lab SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Colloidal Gold). Click here for the prod…
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FTC
FingerLakes1.com

SNAP: What is the full benefit

SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was formerly known as food stamps. SNAP is used to help low-income households have access to healthy foods. More than 41 million people in the US receive SNAP benefits. Read more about it here. The average monthly benefit is around $239. This is...
HEALTH
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: 3 Things That Could Take the Place of a Fourth Stimulus Check

A federal windfall is looking unlikely. Here are other sources of money to look at. Many Americans are having a hard time managing higher living expenses. While a fourth federal stimulus check isn't happening so far, that doesn't mean Americans won't be getting other windfalls. Americans can look to potential...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy