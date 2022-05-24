Help Pick a New Mascot

(Equitable Distribution Workshops)....They are being hosted by the Imperial Irrigation District. They deal with the planned Equitable Distribution Plan. The first workshop will be held Tuesday at the Farm Credit Services on Business Parkway in Imperial. Wednesday a workshop will be held at the Holtville Civic Center. On Thursday, June 2nd, a workshop will be held in the Brawley City Council Chambers. All three workshop will run from 1-2:30 pm. A Fourth workshop will be held on Thursday at Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro. That workshop will run from 5-6:30 pm. The IID encourages the public to participate and provide feedback on the plan to manage the district's annual water supply.

IMPERIAL, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO