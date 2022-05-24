ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help Pick a New Mascot

By Carroll Buckley
Imperial Valley College is asking for public input to determine the school's...

Graduation Ceremonies

(Graduation Ceremonies this week)....Tuesday Begins a week of Graduation Ceremonies. The Mt. Signal Virtual Academy/Central Union Adult School And Desert Oasis hold their Graduation Ceremonies at Jimmie Cannon Theater Tuesday, one right after the other, Beginning at 5:00 pm. On Wednesday, June 1st, Central Union High School and Southwest High School hold their ceremonies. Central Graduation will be held at Cal Jones Field. Southwest Ceremonies will be held at Eagle Field. Both events begin at 8:00 pm. Calipatria High School graduates their seniors on Thursday, June 2nd on the Football Field beginning at 7:00 pm. San Pasqual High School and San Pasqual Bill Manes Graduate on Friday, June 3rd beginning at 7:00 pm. The ceremonies will be held together.
CALIPATRIA, CA
IID Workshops

(Equitable Distribution Workshops)....They are being hosted by the Imperial Irrigation District. They deal with the planned Equitable Distribution Plan. The first workshop will be held Tuesday at the Farm Credit Services on Business Parkway in Imperial. Wednesday a workshop will be held at the Holtville Civic Center. On Thursday, June 2nd, a workshop will be held in the Brawley City Council Chambers. All three workshop will run from 1-2:30 pm. A Fourth workshop will be held on Thursday at Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro. That workshop will run from 5-6:30 pm. The IID encourages the public to participate and provide feedback on the plan to manage the district's annual water supply.
IMPERIAL, CA
Pope Francis Names 16 New Cardinals

Pope Francis named 16 new cardinal electors Sunday including Bishop Robert McElroy. The only American on the list is Bishop McElroy of the Diocese of San Diego. Bishop McElroy has led the diocese that includes San Diego and Imperial Counties since 2015. McElroy will be elevated to the Consistory by Pope Francis in a Vatican ceremony August 27, 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
County Opens Sunbeam Lake For The Holiday

(Sunbeam Lake Park is open for Memorial Day)....The park normally is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Today, Memorial Day, it is open until 5 pm. County Public Works Department is providing free shaved-ice cones until 5 pm.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#Imperial Valley College#Suns#Desert Warriors
Package Thief

A resident of the 400 block of Desert Gardens Drive in El Centro reported that a package was taken from a neighbors porch. According to reports, a man riding a bike took the package. The neighbor followed the suspect to the 500 block of Westwind but the suspect managed to get away. The package, containing shoes, was recovered.
EL CENTRO, CA
Quad Crashes

A 16-year old girl was injured when the quad she was riding crashed into a pick up truck. The accident occurred at about5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Famer Drive in El Centro. The driver and a passenger were both injured and both were transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center for treatment. The accident remains under investigation.
EL CENTRO, CA
Illegal Fireworks Seized

Nearly 130 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized Thursday afternoon. According to El Centro Interim Fire Chief Cedric Cesena, the fireworks were seized at a business in the 400 block of Broadway in El Centro. Cesena said that one individual was arrested and released for possession of dangerous fireworks, advertising the sales of fireworks or pyrotechnic devises, offering for sale dangerous fireworks, and possession of fireworks without holding a proper permit. The arrest and seizure came following an investigation by El Centro Fire Department with support from El Centro Police and the City of El Centro Code Enforcement Division.
EL CENTRO, CA

