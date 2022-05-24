Help Pick a New Mascot

(Graduation Ceremonies this week)....Tuesday Begins a week of Graduation Ceremonies. The Mt. Signal Virtual Academy/Central Union Adult School And Desert Oasis hold their Graduation Ceremonies at Jimmie Cannon Theater Tuesday, one right after the other, Beginning at 5:00 pm. On Wednesday, June 1st, Central Union High School and Southwest High School hold their ceremonies. Central Graduation will be held at Cal Jones Field. Southwest Ceremonies will be held at Eagle Field. Both events begin at 8:00 pm. Calipatria High School graduates their seniors on Thursday, June 2nd on the Football Field beginning at 7:00 pm. San Pasqual High School and San Pasqual Bill Manes Graduate on Friday, June 3rd beginning at 7:00 pm. The ceremonies will be held together.
Comments / 0