Providence, RI

Sgt. Joseph Hanley refuses latest plea deal, second trial date to be set for late fall

By Cori Dubois
ABC6.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence police officer convicted of using excessive force during an arrest appeared in court on Tuesday. Sgt. Joseph Hanley was seen on video punching,...

www.abc6.com

ABC6.com

Rhode Island man charged in Northfield DUI crash

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man was arrested on Sunday afternoon after crashing into five motorcyclists in Northfield Massachusetts, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. Police said that 32-year-old Ryan O’Farrell, of Westerly, drifted into oncoming traffic on Main Street at around 1 p.m. He...
NORTHFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

Hyannis man accused of threatening to commit school shooting

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WLNE) — A Hyannis man was arrested and accused of threatening to commit a school shooting, police say. According to Barnstable and Yarmouth police, both departments received multiple reports of Facebook posts from 29-year-old Justin Moreira, threatening to commit a school shooting at an unnamed location. Police...
BARNSTABLE, MA
ABC6.com

Woman arrested in deadly Woonsocket crash, police say

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Woonsocket police said they’ve arrested a woman in connection with a deadly Woonsocket crash earlier this month. Police said 25-year-old Amber Guerin, of Woonsocket, was arraigned on Wednesday including driving so as to endanger resulting in death and driving so as to endanger resulting in injury, both of which are felony charges.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman faces felony charges in fatal Woonsocket crash

(WJAR) — A woman is facing felony charges in connection with a deadly crash in Woonsocket earlier this month. Police said they arrested 25-year-old Amber Guerin on charges of driving so as to endanger resulting in death and driving so as to endanger resulting in injury. Guerin is accused...
WOONSOCKET, RI
#Violent Crime#Sgt
GoLocalProv

Good Samaritan Stabbed Breaking Up Fight in Downtown Providence

Providence Police are investigating a report of a good Samaritan being stabbed while breaking up a fight in downtown Providence early Sunday morning. Shortly after midnight on Sunday, police responded to Dorrance and Fulton Streets — next to Kennedy Plaza and Providence City Hall — for a report of a stabbing.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Providence House Riddled With Bullets in Shooting Overnight

Providence Police said more than a dozen shell casings were found following a shooting outside a house in Providence on Saturday night. According to police, multiple bullet holes could be seen in the home’s porch, and a bullet was located in the dining room of the residence. Police said...
ABC6.com

Pawtucket man stabbed on York Avenue, police say

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are investigating after a Pawtucket man was stabbed early Saturday morning. Police said the 34-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation at a house party on York Avenue just after midnight. According to police, the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
PAWTUCKET, RI
CBS Boston

Women in Milford, Bellingham targeted by suspect tampering with their cars

MILFORD - Women in Milford and Bellingham are being warned of a man who, police say, is tampering with women's cars and then offering to drive them home.Milford police, who describe the man as an Asian male in his late 30s driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with Massachusetts plates, said he has been targeting young women by flattening their tires and filling their tanks with water and then offering to drive them home.Police in Holliston and Franklin said they have had similar reports. Bellingham police said they are investigating a similar incident at the Charles River Center.Police have advised that if a car has a flat tire, you should not try to start it. Women are advised to park in well-lit areas, avoid walking to their vehicle alone and call police if they notice suspicious activity. 
MILFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Pawtucket police investigating early morning stabbing

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning. Officers were called to an altercation at a house party/gathering in the area of York Ave. Investigators say a man, only being identified as 34-years-old, was stabbed. His injuries are non-life threatening. The incident is still under investigation.
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Incidents concerning TikTok trend leads to several arrests police say

Another local community is seeing multiple arrests due to a TikTok challenge. The “Orbeez Challenge” which encourages participants to use toy guns to shoot at people, cars, and homes with gel-based beads or similar, has resulted in arrests in Fall River and other areas across New England and the country. The photo above even shows the result of an “Orbeez” incident from out of state. Since May 7th, Newport, RI Police have had approximately eight incidents resulting in several arrests.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony held in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Local leaders and veterans gathered in Warwick to hold a wreath laying ceremony on Memorial Day. The ceremony was held at Warwick Veterans Park, right next to Warwick Veterans Memorial Middle School, to honor those who lost their lives in battle. Mayor Frank Picozzi and...
WARWICK, RI
whdh.com

Former NH EMT charged with drugging, assaulting children

KENSINGTON, N.H. (AP) — A former EMT in New Hampshire has been charged with drugging and sexually abusing three children under the age of 13. Todd Burnim, 54, of Kensington, was indicted this month by a grand jury in Rockingham County on a dozen counts of felonious sexual assault and aggravated felonious sexual assault related to the abuse which allegedly took place between 2012 and 2019. It was unclear how Burnim knew his alleged victims.
KENSINGTON, NH

