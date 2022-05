Prosecutors in Bucks County, Pennsylvania say 23-year-old Joseph O'Boyle pleaded guilty to the brutal murder of a chiropractor in 2020. Prosecutors say O'Boyle went to Dr. Sowa's home in Bensalem - which doubled as his office - and beat him to death in the head and jaw with a blunt object. Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub called the killing "poetic perverse irony" after O'Boyle inflicted deadly injuries to where he sought treatment.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO