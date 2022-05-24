Semi rollover cleared, ramp open on IDL in downtown Tulsa

Semi-truck rollover (Oklahoma Department of Transportation)

TULSA, Okla. — Crews cleared a flipped-over semi-truck on the IDL in downtown Tulsa Tuesday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the eastbound I-244 ramp to westbound US-412, at the northwest corner of the IDL, was closed due to a crash.

The ODOT traffic map showed a semi-truck on its side.

At 3:20 p.m. the ramp was reopened, according to ODOT.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the semi was hauling paper rolls.

OHP said no injuries were reported.

A semi-truck overturned in the same place earlier this month, and in the southbound lanes on the northwest corner in January.

Stay up-to-date on traffic where you are with the FOX23 traffic map.

©2022 Cox Media Group