Semi rollover cleared, ramp open on IDL in downtown Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 6 days ago
Semi-truck rollover (Oklahoma Department of Transportation)

TULSA, Okla. — Crews cleared a flipped-over semi-truck on the IDL in downtown Tulsa Tuesday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the eastbound I-244 ramp to westbound US-412, at the northwest corner of the IDL, was closed due to a crash.

The ODOT traffic map showed a semi-truck on its side.

At 3:20 p.m. the ramp was reopened, according to ODOT.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the semi was hauling paper rolls.

OHP said no injuries were reported.

A semi-truck overturned in the same place earlier this month, and in the southbound lanes on the northwest corner in January.

